U.S. ‘troubled’ over Ethiopia’s renewed deadly violence, calls for justice By Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban (AN) 13 -12 2017 The United States Embassy in Ethiopia says it is troubled and saddened by deadly violence in the country over the past two days. Reports indicate that about 15 people were killed by state forces in the town of Chelenko in the…

Yenegen Alweldem (የነገን አልወልድም) – A film Review By Berhane Tadese A film Review: By Berhane Tadese Yenegen Alweldem (የነገን አልወልድም) Produced by: Fortuna Moges Running Time: 1 hour 58 minutes “Mengistu’s Red Terror campaign”. Ethiopian’s darkest chapter. December 11, 2017 “Yenegen Alweldem” is a film based on true story that reflects the life of Ethiopians in the revolutionary upheaval of…

TPLF Campaign Aggravates the Security Situation of Afar Region – ARDUF Press Release TPLF and Afar Liyu Hayle’s Campaign to Dislodge ARDUF Fighters from their Bases Aggravates the Security Situation in the Region ARDUF Press Release A heavy fighting that raged for several weeks between TPLF forces assisted by Afar Liyu Hayle started a military campaign to dislodge the ARDUF (UGUUGUMOO) fighters from…

Third time’s the charm? Intellectuals and Ethiopia’s Plight In his famous play called hahu weyim pepu, Laureate Tsegaye Gebremedhin metaphorically captured Ethiopia as a mother that consecutively miscarried pregnancies of democracy. In a period shy of half-century, we’ve witnessed two such ‘miscarriages’. Yet again, Ethiopia is in a third ‘labor’; the TPLF regime has being facing mounting pressures…

A Covenant With Ourselves: Choosing Life, Rejecting Death By Dr. Maulana Karenga Although National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is February 7th, it is important to pause in remembrance and respect for those who have died from this devastating disease, to recommit ourselves to assist and support those who currently live with the disease, and reaffirm our continuing commitment to work and struggle…