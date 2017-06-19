Why it is necessary to reject EPAs (free trade deal) with the EU!

Free Trade Agreement hinders the development of the division of labor across a given country. Countries that join a Free Trade Agreement will be compelled to concentrate on certain commodities that can be sold on the international market. Free Trade Agreement blocks the mobilization of all kinds of resources, human and natural, which are necessary to build a coherent economy. Free Trade Agreement hinders the development of a strong home market in any given country. Free Trade Agreement will hinder a balanced development in any given country Free Trade Agreement hinders the development of science and technology that are essential for the development of a coherent market economy. Free Trade Agreement blocks from the outset the development of an integrated social system and hinders the expansion of institutions that are

essential for the mobilization of all kinds of resources.

Free Trade Agreement hinders the systematic organization of a given society according to certain rules that can favor the majority of the people in that given country. Free Trade Agreement blocks the development of true culture that gives way for creative activities of all kinds. Free Trade Agreement blocks the development of true national wealth on the basis of manufacturing activities. Free Trade Agreement blocks the development of a critical civil society that can check the activities of the government in any given country. Free Trade Agreement hinders the development of a nation-state which is vital for all the people in any given country. Countries that accept a Free Trade Agreement cannot build beautiful cities and villages. As experiences from other countries prove a Free Trade Agreement will create chaotic conditions in any given country. Free Trade inevitably produces aggressive forces that destroy the social fabric of a given country. Free Trade blocks the democratization of societies and state systems. It rather strengthens anti-democratic elements. Under a Free Trade regime state structures will be converted into mere repressive instruments. Free Trade Agreement will pave the way for multinational companies to control the resources of each country that have accepted the agreement. Free Trade favors the expansion of a plantation economy in any country that accepts the agreement. From an intellectual point of view a Free Trade Agreement compels societies to engage more in consumption activities rather than developing their mental power. Rather than developing scientific culture money making and consumption habits become the rule of any society that accepts a Free Trade agreement. It is therefore essential to reject a Free Trade Agreement and open the way for bilateral talks that bring genuine development, especially in economically backward countries.

Dr. Fekadu Bekele is specialized in development economics. He has published numerous articles on various topics about development economics and international political systems. He is the author of African Predicaments and the methodology to solve them effectively.

