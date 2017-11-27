Two people die at Great Ethiopian Run – The Reporter
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Two participants lost their lives today at the 2017 edition of the Great Ethiopian Run. According to reports, one fell around Gotera pass over and died immediately at the scene; while the other participant fainted after crossing the finishing line and was rushed to Zewditu Memorial Hospital, where he passed away before he got the chance to receive medical attention.
This year’s edition of the Great Ethiopian Run has seen participation of more than 44,000 runners; and the event has grown to become a major street festival attracting more and more locals and tourists, every year.
The Great Ethiopian Run was launched in 2001 by the initiative of the athletics icon Haile Gebreselassieand so far it has held 17 streets runs in Addis Ababa and other towns. The major event under the auspices of the Ethiopian Great Run is annual run covering a distance of 10 km in Addis Ababa and it attracts world class athletes who have made names to themselves in the sports.
Source: The Reporter
