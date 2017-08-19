Trump’s Nuclear Bullying and Racial Babbling: Resisting the Radical Evil Surrounding Us By Dr. Maulana Karenga So, Saturday the White supremacist chickens came home to roost and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to claim the public space Trump had promised them as he let them out and loose on the country during his campaign. He had reinforced them with his attacks on peoples of color, Muslims, immigrants,…

HRW: Government Should Use Reform, Not Force, to Avoid More Protests August 7, 2017 HRW Dispatches By Felix Horne — Ethiopia’s parliament has just lifted the country’s 10-month-long state of emergency. The government’s emergency powers brought mass detentions, politically motivated criminal charges, and numerous restrictions on people’s movement and communication. While the end is welcome news, thousands remain in detention without charge, none of…

“Keeping Faith with Fanon Reaffirming the Cultural Revolution” Dr. Maulana Karenga – Frantz Fanon (July 20,1925–December 6, 1961), noble ancestor and teacher of the righteous, radical and transformative word; believed in Africa’s capacity to repair, raise and renew itself, and in the African people’s will to unite and liberate themselves , bring into being a new world,…

A Silver Medal For Ethiopia In Men’s Marathon London – Ethiopia won a second silver medal at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 after Tamirat Tola finished in second place in the men’s marathon race Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya, the 2017 Boston marathon winner, extended his country’s record as the most successful nation in the history of this event at the IAAF Championships. Tola, the…

Olympic champion Ayana destroys field to win 10,000 metres Brian Homewood LONDON (Reuters) – Ethiopian Almaz Ayana destroyed the field to win the 10,000 metres at the World Championships on Saturday, finishing around 300 metres clear of her rivals in her first race of an injury-plagued season. The Olympic champion began pulling away from the field after 10 laps,…