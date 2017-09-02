The Evil and Ugliness of Racism: Violence, Disadvantage and Struggle Dr. Maulana Karenga Of all the evil and violent psychological and social disorders that can infect a people and that have affected the history and lives of the peoples of the world, few rival racism in its destructive impact. Indeed, the horrid history of racism in this country began with its founding: the…

Facebook lambasted over ransom video of Libyan Gangmasters abusing migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia LONDON – People smugglers are using Facebook to broadcast the abuse and torture of migrants in order to extort ransom money from their families, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) lambasted the tech giant for failing to police the platform and help crack…

Italy: Police Beat Eritrean and Ethiopian refugees Italy: Police Beat Refugees During Eviction Provide Adequate Housing for Homeless Refugees መብዛሕትኦም ኤርትራዊያን ዝኾኑ ብኣማኢት ዝቑጸሩ ስደተኛታት ኣብ ከተማ ሮማ ካብ ዝነበርሉ ህንጻ ም… መብዛሕትኦም ኤርትራዊያን ዝኾኑ ብኣማኢት ዝቑጸሩ ስደተኛታት ኣብ ከተማ ሮማ ካብ ዝነበርሉ ህንጻ ምስጓም ተሓቢሩhttp://bit.ly/2vlF36tብኣማኢት ዝቑጸሩ ስደተኛታት ኣብ ከተማ ሮማ ኢጣልያ ንዓመታት ካብ ዝነብርሉ ዝነበሩ ህንጻ…

Canadian scholar says TPLF still stuck in Stalinist ideology Canadian political science professor John Young of Simon Fraser University says TPLF is still stuck in the Stalinist ideology of self-determination. Prof. Young, who is the author of Peasant Revolution in Ethiopia: The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, 1975-1991, noted that the TPLF leadership has not modified its outdated ideology of…

Garvey in the Whirlwind: The Lesson and Legacy of Struggle By Dr. Maulana Karenga In this month of August so heavy with the history and memories of our heroes and heroines, and high points in our lives and struggles, the Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey (August 17, 1887) stands extraordinarily tall and carries great weight in the world. He came with the word, left with…