|News sites
|Audiovisuals
|Advocacy groups
|Political Org
|Sport/culture
|» አማርኛ
|» Abugida
|» Addisdimts
|» SMNE
|» Andinet/UDJ
|» Ethiosport
|» Addis Voice
|» Ethioreference
|» DW Amharic
|» EHRCO
|» Andinet/USA
|» ESFNA
|» Cyberethiopia
|» EcadForum
|» VOA Amharic
|» Advocacy Ethiopia
|» EPRP
|» Libro
|» ER
|» Ethiopianege
|» ESAT
|» masreja.com
|» EPRP D
|» Athletics Ethiopia
|» Ethiofreedom
|» EthiopiaZare
|» Ethiotube
|» NES Global
|» Ginbot 7
|» AddisCulture
|» Nazret
|» Quatero
|» Tena'dam
|» Gasha
|» Shengo
|Music sites
|» EthioMedia
|Local src
|» Diretube
|» Amnesty
|» ONLF
|»
|» Zehabesha
|» Addisfortune
|» Ethiopianege
|Blogs
|» Timret
|» Lucyzare
|» Tadias
|» Capital
|» Lucyzare
|» Ethioreference
|EPRDF src
|» harartubes
|» Africa media
|» Ethiosun
|» Goolgule
|» Abe Tokichaw
|» Aigaforum
|» » » » »»
|» Maledatimes
|» Reporter
|» Ethio Diaspora
|» Z'Ethiopia
|» Walta
|» » All Links » »
Ethiopia Human Rights Project (EHRP), based on its project focused on documenting rights violation on political prisoners in custody presents the following video focusing on abuse of young activist Nigist Yirga! please watch! invite friends to watch and share!