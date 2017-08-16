News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
The abuse of young Ethiopian activist Nigist Yirga (EHRP)

Ethiopia Human Rights Project (EHRP), based on its project focused on documenting rights violation on political prisoners in custody presents the following video focusing on abuse of young activist Nigist Yirga! please watch! invite friends to watch and share!

