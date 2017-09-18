Ten Days of Accountability and Reckoning for the T-TPLF! By Prof. Al Mariam

The ten days of T-TPLF kumbaya propaganda charm offensive in Ethiopia

I have heard of the “12 Days of Christmas”. Even sang it. “On the first day of Christmas/ my true love sent to me:/ A Partridge in a Pear Tree/…/”

Who has ever heard of the T-TPLF’s ten days of the Ethiopian New Year (celebrated on September 11, 2017 [Meskerm 1, 2010 Ethiopian calendar]).

Well! The Thugtatorship of the Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (T-TPLF) last week launched a new and ridiculous ten-day propaganda charm offensive to endear itself to the Ethiopian people after 26 years of ironhanded tyrannical rule.

It never ceases to amaze me. Them T-TPLF guys just don’t quit. I mean they pull the craziest stuff (to use a more polite term) to cling to power.

The slick-as-oil can T-TPLF con artists think they can fool the people of Ethiopia by putting together a dumb-ass dog and pony propaganda offensive in the first ten days of Ethiopian new year.

The T-TPLF scammers are pleading with Ethiopians, “Kumbaya, let’s all kiss and make up. Let’s shake hands and make peace.”

Sang it!

Kumbaya, Ethiopians, kumbaya. Kumbaya, let’s all kiss and make up. Kumbaya, Ethiopians, kumbaya. Kumbaya, Ethiopians, let’s shake hands and make peace.

T-TPLF communication affairs minister Negeri Lencho announced that the “first day [of the New Year] will be marked as Day of Love, followed by Mothers’ and Children Day, Day of Elders, Day of Peace, Reading Day, Green Development Day, Day of Respect, Love of Country Day, Day of Unity, and Day of Ethiopia consecutively.”

Lencho added, “Citizens have to make peace and stability their culture (sic) as Ethiopia is flourishing economically since it became the island of peace and stability in the Horn of African.”

I don’t know whether to quietly chuckle or bust out laughing at the T-TPLF’s ten-day Mickey Mouse charm offensive.

I must confess that the T-TPLF con artists, despite their manifest limitations, are pretty imaginative in their propaganda efforts.

The T-TPLF spinmeisters will leave no stones unturned to invent facts and manufacture tall tales to deceive and manipulate public opinion. They create silly slogans and sound bites to cover up their long and heinous record of crimes against humanity, corruption and bad governance.

The problem with the T-TPLF propaganda and disinformation strategy and campaigns is that they believe they are so smart that they can hoodwink all Ethiopians; and conversely, they think all Ethiopians are so dumb, they will fall for their dumb-ass propaganda tricks.

Over the years, I have studied the T-TPLF’s propaganda and disinformation campaigns; and I have to give them credit for trying.

Last September, I put out three successive commentaries on the lies and disinformation campaigns of the T-TPLF.

I have outed the T-TPLF crooks every time they have pulled a big propaganda con job.

Just recently, I called the T-TPLF out on the cotton candy con job they tried to pull off on Oromos. The T-TPLF tried and failed to make a separate peace with Oromos so that they will be able to wage a separate war on Amharas.

Truth be told, I was pissed off over the T-TPLF’s deep contempt for the Oromo people. They thought they could buy the support of Oromos by offering to rename the capital “Finfine” while stealing their land and selling it at obscene profits. The T-TPLF “buys” land from struggling Oromo farmers at 18 birr and sells it at 8,000 birr. That is just for starters.

I am so proud that our Oromo people did not fall for the T-TPLF’s smoke and mirror show.

Of course, all the Oromos have ever wanted is first class citizenship (just like T-TPLF supporters and cronies), an immediate end to black apartheid rule and full control of their lands and destiny. Anyway, they told the T-TPLF to take its empty words and promises and shove it.

I also made sure to call out the T-TPLF on other big propaganda con jobs, including the recent con job of make-believe negotiation with “opposition parties”.

I called them out on the Tedros “Empty Suit” Adhanom con job to become the “Director-General of the World Health Organization”.

For the Ethiopian New Year, the T-TPLF has come up with a new hocus-pocus: “LET’S KISS AND MAKE UP!”

I am not sure why the T-TPLF is pulling this lame propaganda game at this time. I have some guesses.

In their last days, the T-TPLF may be trying to cling to power by pretending to be patriotic and unifiers of the nation. “Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels.”

They think that after 26 years of oppressive divide and conquer rule, they can save themselves from their inevitable downfall by lovey-dovey and touchy-feely propaganda.

The fact of the matter is that the people of Ethiopia are sick and tired of being sick and tired of the T-TPLF.

I suspect it is also possible that the masters of Planet T-TPLF believe they can undo and be forgiven for the crimes and corruption they committed over the past 26 years in Ethiopia on Planet Earth. They think they can win the hearts and minds of the Ethiopian people by launching a bandwagon propaganda campaign.

But it is all for nothing. The T-TPLF’s pleas for crocodile love, peace and unity are falling on deaf ears.

The hearts of Ethiopians are set stone cold against the T-TPLF.

Their minds are agreed on one thing: “THE T-TPLF HAS GOTTA GO!” They must go NOW! No ifs or buts about it.

The T-TPLF con artists know the jig is up, the game is over. They are at the end of their ropes. Deep down, they know no amount of cheap propaganda tricks could change their sealed destiny.

So, here we go again. I am calling out the T-TPLF on its latest, new and improved lame propaganda con game.

Day #1: T-TPLF haters “Day of Love”

What has the T-TPLF done to promote love and harmony in Ethiopia over the past 26 years, and even going back to the mid- 1970s when they issued their Manifesto for Greater Tigray?

The T-TPLF has been preaching and practicing ethnic and religious hatred since its establishment in the mid-1970s.

Just last week, the T-TPLF prevented Tewodros (“Teddy Afro”) Kassahun, Ethiopia’s Prophet of Love and Unity from launching his World Billboard chart-busting album “Ethiopia”. Teddy responded with love wishing his fans and the T-TPLF a “new year filled with peace and love and above all a year in which all of Ethiopia’s children will be seen with equality and justice.” Teddy philosophy is the same as MLK’s, “Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

The Washington Post (8/17) today reported, “The world loves Ethiopian pop star Teddy Afro. His own government doesn’t.”

What more can I add!!!

The fact of the matter is that the TPLF has always been a womb of hate, and hate is encoded in the DNA of its offspring. Hate courses in the bloodstream of the T-TPLF. Hate burns in their souls.

I just have to have to say it. “Teddy is killin’ ‘em with his boundless love.” Teddy has always practiced the timeless precepts, “Love your haters. Love the sinner, hate the sin.”

My view is simple: Haters gonna hate because they are desperate. The T-TPLF must hate to stay in power. Jean Paul Sartre said, “Man is condemned to be free.” I say the T-TPLF is condemned to hate.”

But I have never allowed haters anywhere to have their day without a fitting and proper response.

The hate monger may be a feared U.S. Supreme Court Justice propagating hateful messages against young African Americans, a zany American presidential candidate spewing hate against Muslims and Mexicans or rogue police officers who shoot and ask questions later because they believe black lives do not matter.

But the T-TPLF takes the cake!

There is nothing more laughable than haters preaching love.

Here is a short primer on TPLF hate.

In its 1976 Manifesto and internal policies, the TPLF has always demonized and waged virulent vilification campaigns against Amhara as “the enemy of the Tigray people” who must be “wiped out” and destroyed.” .

In May 2005, the late T-TPLF thugmaster Meles Zenawi “warned that a victory for the opposition in the May 15 elections could lead to Rwanda-style bloodshed, accusing his opponents of trying to foment ethnic hatred.”

Meles pleaded, “I call on the people of Ethiopia to punish opposition parties who are promoting an ideology of hatred and divisiveness by denying them their votes at election on May 15… Their policies are geared toward creating hatred and rifts between ethnic groups similar to the policies of the Interahamwe when Hutu militia massacred Tutsis in Rwanda. It is a dangerous policy that leads the nation to violence and bloodshed.”

That was psychological projection on Zenawi’s part. The deepest wish of the T-TPLF is to commit genocide against the Amharas and Oromos, if they could. But they have been committing “mini-genocides” throughout Ethiopia as widely documented by Human Rights Watch.

In September 2016, T-TPLF communications (propaganda) chief said Oromos and Amharas are natural and historical enemies, and cannot possibly create genuine attraction or unity. He said, “Amhara and Oromo are like “chid” (highly combustible chaff from Ethiopia’s staple food teff) and fire (the equivalent of fire and highly combustible pampas grass). They can never come together as one.

The T-TPLF has also encouraged its supporters to engage in ethnic vilification campaigns online calling Amharas “retards” and Oromos “criminal terrorists”.

As we speak, the T-TPLF is fomenting ethnic hatred and warfare in the Somali and Oromiya regions. The T-TPLF’s “Special Police” force is busy covertly fanning ghe flames of ethnic throughout the two regions.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF sings,

Love, love me do

You know I love you

I’ll always be true

So please, love me do.

Don’t think so!

Day #2: T-TPLF “Mothers’ and Children Day”

The T-TPLF confesses care and concern for Ethiopian mothers and children on Day 2.

But what has the T-TPLF done for Ethiopian mothers and children over the past 26 years?

In a 5-part series on “Mothers of Ethiopia”, Hanna Ingber Win, the Huffington Post’s World Editor, visited maternal health programs in Ethiopia and concluded, “In the U.S., a woman has a 1 in 4,800 chance of dying from complications due to pregnancy or childbirth in her lifetime. In Ethiopia, a woman has a 1 in 27 chance of dying.”

A 2017 12-author study on maternal care in Reproductive Health concluded, “Disrespect and abuse of women during institutional childbirth services is one of the deterrents to utilization of maternity care services in Ethiopia”. The study further documented, “In Ethiopia, the proportion of childbirths attended by a Skilled Birth Attendant (SBA) in 2014 was 15%, compared to 50–53% in other Sub-Saharan African countries, especially in East Africa.”

A 2015 study that examined mortality among children under 5 in Ethiopia between 1990-2013 concluded, “The under-5 mortality rate in Ethiopia is still higher than the under-5 mortality rates of several low- and middle-income countries.” Among the “major causes of under-5 deaths” in Ethiopia, include the easily preventable, controllable and curable diseases of “LRI (lower respiratory tract infection), diarrheal diseases, and neonatal syndromes.”

In May 2017, the U.S. Embassy issued an “Adoption Alert” suspending intercountry adoptions from Ethiopia because the T-TPLF regime failed to meet basic requirements and has been “unresponsive to requests for meetings with U.S. government officials.”

The T-TPLF regime has been engaged in a range of corrupt practices in adoptions including “clandestine support brokers in recruiting children”, facilitation of fraudulent documents and other criminal activities. “Between 1999 and 2016, some 15,300 Ethiopian children arrived in the U.S. Using a fee of $30,000 per adoption, some $459 million went from the U.S. to Ethiopian adoptions.”

The T-TPLF regime made over one-half billion dollars selling 15,300 children!

In February 2017, the T-TPLF paid nearly $2 million to feed “K” Street fat cat lobbyists as millions of Ethiopia babies starved and untold numbers died.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF proclaims its commitment to mothers and children.

(Just curious, how about “Father’s Day”? Are they all in T-TPLF apartheid jails?)

Day #3: T-TPLF Day of Elders

The 2006 T-TPLF’s 70-page “National Plan of Action on Older Persons Plan” promised a boatload of services and opportunities for older Ethiopians including community participation, integration in the country’s development plans, service delivery by coordinating government and non-government services and facilitation of interaction between international efforts and older Ethiopians.

A March 2016 editorial in the T-TPLF owned “Ethiopian Herald” observed, “In Ethiopia although there are basic legal and constitutional provisions to ascertain justice for the elderly and in spite of favourable social welfare policies, much has not been done to address the plight of the elderly in a sustainable manner.” The editorial criticized the “government’s negligence of welfare [which] has had negative impacts on the lives of elderly people the majority of whom are without secured means of income in the later stage of their lives.”

“Ethiopia is a young country, with 45 percent of the population under age 15 and 71 percent under age 30.1.”

In September 2017, the T-TPLF proclaims “Day of Elders”.

(Why not have “Day of Youth”? Are they all in T-TPLF apartheid jails?)

Day #4: T-TPLF Warlords Day of Peace

First, I can’t stand haters preaching love.

Second, I can’t stand warlords preaching peace.

The T-TPLF is a regime of war, not peace.

Last October, the T-TPLF massacred hundreds of unarmed protesters at a religious festival.

Human Rights Watch laid full responsibility for the massacre of hundreds of unarmed protesters in Oromia on the T-TPLF in its June 2016 report, “Such a Brutal Crackdown”.

In 2004, the T-TPLF ordered the massacre of hundreds of civilians in Gambella, in Western Ethiopia in 2004. In a 64-page report, Human Rights Watch documented, “Ethiopian military has committed widespread murder, rape and torture against the Anuak population in the remote southwestern region of Gambella.”

In 2005, the T-TPLF massacred 193 unarmed protesters and injured 763 others.

The T-TPLF engaged in the bombing and strafing of villages in the Ogaden in Eastern Ethiopia in 2008. Steve Crawshaw, the United Nations advocacy director for Human Rights Watch described the crimes against humanity committed by the T-TPLF in the Ogaden as “a mini-Darfur.” In a 130-page report, Human Rights Watch documentedthat “Ethiopian army launched a counterinsurgency campaign against rebels who attacked a Chinese-run oil installation” and “subjected civilians to executions, torture, and rape.”

In 2007, the T-TPLF committed war crimes in Mogadishu, Somalia. In its 113-page report, Human Rights Watch concluded, “Ethiopian forces backing the Somali transitional government violated the laws of war by widely and indiscriminately bombarding highly populated areas of Mogadishu with rockets, mortars and artillery.”

In September 2017, the T-TPLF is preaching peace.

Day #5: T-TPLF Ignoramuses Reading Day

I have no objections to “Reading Day”.

After all, the T-TPLF bosses and their lackey pseudo-intellectuals either purchased their “degrees” from diploma mills on the internet or by some mysterious (corrupt) means obtained “academic” degrees from dubious institutions.

The more the T-TPLF con artists read, the higher the chances their congenitally narrow minds will open up and let in the light of knowledge. But that is definitely a very long shot.

The investigative journalist Abebe Gellaw has demonstrated that the T-TPLF Speaker of the House “bought Bachelor of Arts and Masters ‘degrees’ in public administration in 2001 and 2004 respectively from American Century ‘University’ for $4,000”. American Century, which was closed after court litigation, was a bogus university.

Abebe exposed a “professor of public policy at the Addis Ababa University (AAU) and a key operative of the ruling TPLF-led regime [who] obtained two fake degrees from a bogus university.”

Abebe exposed a T-TPLF ambassador who had committed flagrant plagiarism, who in turn penned a mindboggling response entitled, “Plagiarism is not such a big moral deal: A Belated Rebuttal to Abebe Gellaw’s Allegations”.

Abebe exposed a bogus professor who was “advisor” to the former T-TPLF foreign minister, Teordos “Empty Suit” Adhanom, presently head of WHO.

The TPLF bosses could not draft their own “anti-terrorism law”, so they “copied word-for-word the very best anti-terrorism laws in the world.” T-TPLF thugmaster Meles Zenawi explained, “The [cut and paste anti-terrorism] proclamation in every respect is flawless. It is better than the best anti-terrorism laws [in the world] but not less than any one of them in any way…”

Zenawi read and “copied-word-for-word” but he had no comprehension of the cut and paste text.

That’s why Zenawi and his T-TPLF ended up jailing internationally recognized and award-winning journalists like Eskinder Nega, Reeyot Alemu, Woubshet Taye and others like Temesgen Desalegn, Elais Gebru, Khalid Mohammed, Getachew Worku, Abebe Wube, Seyoum Teshome, Getachew Shiferaw, Zelalem Workagegnehu and many others, not to mention the thousands of political prisoners.

None of the countries whose antiterrorism law Zenawi pirated jail journalists as terrorists.

At the time, I tried to instruct copycat Meles that lawmaking is not a monkey see, monkey do job.

I broke it down for Meles in a metaphor: “One cannot create a lion by piecing together the sturdy long neck of the giraffe with the strong jaws of a hyena, the fast limbs of the cheetah and the massive trunk of the elephant. The king of the jungle is an altogether different beast. In the same vein, one cannot clone pieces of anti-terrorism laws from everywhere onto a diktat and sanctify it as “flawless in every respect”.

So, they keep on monkeying the lion, as it were.

Of course, the “flawless” T-TPLF constitution is also a cut and paste job, just like the “antiterrorism law”. Similarly, the T-TPLF bosses have no comprehension of the text of their constitution. That is why they trash it day in and day out. To them, the words of their constitution are not worth the paper they are written on.

I am willing to bet my bottom dollar that no T-TPLF boss has ever read that constitution from beginning to end. Even if they had read it, I doubt anyone of them can demonstrate technical understanding or simple interpretive comprehension. They are constitutionally functionally illiterate.

Cut and paste is the apex of real knowledge for the T-TPLF bosses. Their diabolical mind brimming with hate is bereft of any trace of creative genius. Such is the blissful state of T-TPLF Ignorantistan.

But it is not only the T-TPLF political leadership that needs a day of reading.

The T-TPLF military brass – the top generals— desperately need a special reading day.

T-TPLF general Tsadkan Gebretensay discussing the integration of former military personnel into the T-TPLF army made an incredible admission about how they trained T-TPLF officers to take over the positions of the former Derg officers (forward clip to 5:40). Gebretensay explained, “… Side by side, we had established schools and such for our fighters and prepared them [for leadership] by promoting them 2 to 3 classes every year so that they can improve their educational level…”

In other words, the T-TPLF generals today got their primary, secondary and college education in about 5 years at a makeshift and make-believe T-TPLF school.

It is a fact that the vast majority of the TPLF fighters-made-generals are straight up illiterates. They cannot write or read!

No doubt about it. Reading and basic literacy is an absolute necessity for the T-TPLF.

I fully support “Reading Day” for all T-TPLF political bosses and generals EVERYDAY.

I say to the T-TPLF bosses and generals, “Let’s read together with Big Bird. Let’s sing Kermit’s alphabet song together.”

I would also strongly recommend reading “English as Second Language” day for Teodros “Empty Suit” Adhanom. If you want to know what I am talking about, watch this 3-minute video.

Here is another video from a couple of days ago which makes a compelling argument for T-TPLF reading day.

T-TPLF representative to the United Nations and current “president” of the U.N. Security Council, Takeda Alemu, read the words written for him after what must have been hours of arduous rehearsal. But he showed absolutely no reading comprehension. That is evident in the fact that Alemu was unable to answer simple questions put to him by reporters immediately after he had read his statement. At the tail end of the interview, a befuddled Alemu runs out of the press room mumbling some gibberish as reporters laugh at him. So embarrassing!

That is why reading comprehension is more important than sounding out words written on paper.

Compare Adhanom and Alemu to Dr. Minasse Haile, Ethiopia’s foreign minister under H.I.M. Haile Selassie, defending against efforts to relocate the Organization of African Unity from Addis Ababa. Dr. Menassie rose up and roared like a lion (he was not reading a statement) to a rapturous applause as he schooled the Libyan representative to take his money and shove it. “… There are some things the government of Libya must understand. Africa is not for sale. Africans are jealous of their independence and sovereignty. No matter how wealthy Libya is, that means nothing for us. You cannot buy us…”

Aaah!! That was the way we were, B.T. Before thugs!

Sure, let’s have reading day, every day for the T-TPLF.

Day #6: T-TPLF “Green(backs, USD$$$$) Development Day”

The T-TPLF wants Ethiopians to celebrate “Green Development Day.”

The only green the T-TPLF knows are the billions in greenbacks it stashes in American, European and Chinese banks.

The T-TPLF spreads bogus statistics (BS) about development like horse manure to prove that it is “transforming” Ethiopia into an African “powerhouse” and a “middle-income country by 2025.”

The only “development” in Ethiopia is voodoo development a la “Voodoo Economics of Meles Zenawi”.

In other words, “development” in Ethiopia is a dish cooked in the statistical kitchens of the T-TPLF.

In 1995, Meles Zenawi declared the litmus test for the success of his TPLF regime should be whether Ethiopians were able to eat three meals a day. (Watch video here.)

Do Ethiopians in September 2017 eat three meals a day?

In 2011, Meles Zenawi pompously declared, “We have devised a plan which will enable us to produce surplus and be able to feed ourselves by 2015 without the need for food aid.”

Does Ethiopia desperately need food aid in September 2017?

In May 2017, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported, “Food insecurity has surged since the beginning of the year. As of May, 7.8 million Ethiopians are in need of emergency food aid, a 39 percent increase since mid-January. Malnutrition rates are also increasing and extreme coping mechanisms are observed.”

In 2012, Guang Zhe Chen, World Bank Country Director for Ethiopia said, “Two and a half million people in Ethiopia have been lifted out of poverty over the past five years as a result of strong economic growth, bringing the poverty rate down from 38.7 percent to 29.6 percent between 2004/05 and 2010/11 … The Government target to reduce poverty to 22.2 percent by 2014/15 is ambitious but attainable.”

It is September 2017. Is poverty reduced by 22.2 percent in Ethiopia!?

Is Ethiopia under the T-TPLF regime in 2017 the beggar nation of the African continent?

Ethiopia is struggling under crushing foreign debt (nearly $40 billion in 2016 representing 54.8 percent of GDP) as reported by The World Bank-ruptcy to be paid by Ethiopians whose “per capita income of $590 is substantially lower than the regional average.”

Is mortgaging Ethiopia’s future to China, The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund “green development”?

Is running two virtually bankrupt white elephant rail lines built with billions of dollars in Chinese loans “green development”?

According to a report issued a couple of days ago, the “Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Service Enterprise” is in the hole for $472.13 million “unable to fulfill its operating payments” in the current Ethiopia fiscal year.

Is this what Ethiopians are supposed to celebrate on “Green Development Day” in September 2017?

Day #7: T-TPLF Arrogance “Day of Respect”

The T-TPLF talking about respect is like the Bernie Madoff preaching honesty.

The T-TPLF thugs know nothing about respect.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for the rule of law

The TPLF thugs have no respect for human rights.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for Ethiopian history.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for individual liberty, personal autonomy and civil rights.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for international law and conventions.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for abiding Ethiopian customs and traditions.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for Ethiopian unity.

The TPLF thugs have no respect for themselves.

Only those who respect themselves respect the rights and interests of others. That is the quintessential distinction between a thug and a civilized person.

For the T-TPLF, respect means, “Might makes right.” That is the rule of the jungle, the bush. There is no respect in the bush. Only fear and dread.

Respect is at the core of a constellation of virtues taught and learned in civilized societies. Those who lack respect also lack compassion, consideration, dignity, ethical standards and moral compass, graciousness, responsibility and tolerance, among others.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF wants to teach and preach respect.

Day #8: T-TPLF Love of Country Day

Meles once told the late Professor Donald Levine, “The Tigreans had Axum, but what could that mean to the Gurague? The Agew had Lalibela, but what could that mean to the Oromo? The Gonderes had castles, but what could that mean to the Wolaitai?”

Of course, what Meles meant was that there is no country called “Ethiopia” in whom Ethiopians of diverse ethnic affiliations can be proud. Each ethnic group can only be proud of its own ethnic heritage, customs and culture.

Meles also described the Ethiopia’s flag is a “piece of rag” and “Ethiopian history a fairy tale.” (Watch video here.)

The TPLF’s decades-long “de-Ethiopianization” effort has been waged on the political, cultural, social and psychological fronts.

The T-TPLF has trivialized Ethiopian history and demonized historical Ethiopian leaders, vilified “Amharas”, toiled for 26 years to balkanize Ethiopia into apartheid-style Bantustans called kililis and merchandized Ethiopian territorial integrity and sovereignty.

What Meles and the TPLF could not fathom is the simple fact that there is a real Ethiopia with a history dating back to Biblical times.

In August 2016, Getachew Reda, T-TPLF spinmeister, in an interview said, “… For instance, the longstanding unity – which means there are no differences, we are one body, we are of one image, is something presented for singing [just a song and dance]. It completely rejects the objective conditions in Ethiopia…” The “objective conditions” are that there is no such country called “Ethiopia”.

In its 1976 Manifesto, the T-TPLF declared Tigray is an independent sovereign country which was invaded by (Emperor) Atse Menelik and became an Amhara colony. Tigray is a colonial territory of Amhara. Tigray must be liberated from the clutches of the “oppressive and rapacious Amhara nation (ethnic group)” and a Tigray republic created.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF suddenly found religion in love of country and patriotism.

Day #9: T-TPLF Day of Unity

The T-TPLF has chopped up Ethiopia into 9 kililistans, apartheid-style Bantustans.

The T-TPLF has sliced off Ethiopian land and handed it over to the Sudan.

The T-TPLF has given away large swaths of Ethiopia to so-called investors literally for pennies.

The T-TPLF has made Ethiopians strangers in their own country by “villagizing” and displacing them.

The T-TPLF, in much the same way the white minority apartheid regime of South Africa displaced Black South Africans, has forcefully evicted members of the “Amhara” ethnic group from Benishangul-Gumuz (one of the nine kililistans) in a criminal act of de facto ethnic cleansing.

The T-TPLF has forced the expulsion of tens of thousands of Amharas from Southern Ethiopia. Meles Zenawi justified the expulsions as follows: “… By coincidence of history, over the past ten years numerous people — some 30,000 sefaris (squatters) from North Gojam – have settled in Benji Maji (BM) zone [in Southern Ethiopia]. In Gura Ferda, there are some 24,000 sefaris.”

No country for Ethiopians in their own country!

The T-TPLF has forcefully displaced indigenous Omotic people in Southern Ethiopia and handed over their land to fly-by-night investors for sugar plantations.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF is singing about unity.

Day #10: T-TPLF Day of Ethiopia

According to the T-TPLF constitution, there is no such entity as “Ethiopia”. There are only, “Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia.” There is an “Ethiopian state”, a “republic of Ethiopia”, “Ethiopian languages”, etc. but there is no country of Ethiopia.

No one in Ethiopia today can declare his nationality is Ethiopian. People are forced into believing that to be an “Ethiopian” is to be an “Amhara”. And to be an “Amhara” is to be subhuman. Such has been the sinister identity politics of the T-TPLF over the past 26 years.

Every Ethiopian is forced under penalty of T-TPLF law declare him/herself as a member of an ethnic group. Just like in apartheid South Africa.

TPLF leaders in the preface to their 1976 TPLF Manifesto declared, Amharas “forced the people of Tigray to swiftly deny their Tigrean identity and forcibly tried to make them Amharas.”

In T-TPLF’s Ethiopia today, being an Ethiopian is a crime!

In T-TPLF’s Ethiopia today, being an Amhara is an aggravated crime!

I challenge anyone to disprove the truthfulness of these statements!

These are some of the things T-TPLF leaders have said about Amharas over the years:

Meles Zenawi: “I can’t wait to see Amharas begging in the streets.” Seeye Abraha: “We have smoked and discarded Amharas like cigarette butts.” Sebhat Nega: “We have decimated and discarded Amharas and [Copitc] Orthodox Christians.” Samora Younis: “Let’s not talk about the dead and buried Amharas.” Abay Woldu: “Previously, wars were waged on Tigray lands. Now, we have taken the war to the front yard of the Amharas.” Teodros Adhanom: “We will destroy Amhara [neftegna] invaders once and for all.”

In T-TPLF’s Ethiopia, being an Ethiopian is a badge of shame. A badge of “timketegna” or arrogance.

For the past 26 years, the T-TPLF has toiled to swiftly and forcibly recreate Ethiopia in its own dark and evil image.

The T-TPLF for 26 years has imposed its own hate-filled ethnic consciousness on the Ethiopian people.

The T-TPLF ethnic masters see themselves as the reincarnation of master races of Nazi Germany and apartheid South Africa in the 21st century. This is an undeniable fact!

The Americans began their Constitution in 1787 with the words, “We, the people of the United States…” Their motto is, “E pluribus unum” (out of many one). Out of the original thirteen colonies, they formed a new single nation.

For Ethiopia that has existed for thousands of years, the T-TPLF constitution declares, “ out of one country, many nations, nationalities and peoples ”.

For over four decades, the T-TPLF has been planning and waging a sustained and relentless political, social and cultural war to disunite and “de-Ethiopianize” Ethiopia.

A former TPLF member, who saw the error of the T-TPLF’s ways, explained the four ideological pillars of T-TPLF’s de-Ethiopianization program based on the eradication of Ethiopian national identity, history and consciousness:

1) Eritrea is an Ethiopian colony. Eritrea is a developed country. Eritrea existed before Ethiopia. Ethiopia is a country created by (Emperor) Menelik. The name Ethiopia is not known. Ethiopia has no history, nothing. 2) Tigray is an independent sovereign country which was invaded by (Emperor) Atse Menelik and became an Amhara colony. Tigray is a colonial territory of Amhara. 3) Amhara are the enemy of the Tigray people. Amhara are not only enemies but also double enemies. Therefore, we must crush Amhara. We have to destroy them. Unless Amhara are destroyed, beaten down, cleansed from the land, Tigray cannot live in freedom. For the government we intend to create, Amhara will be the main obstacle. 4) Since Ethiopia is a country created by Menelik, created by Menelik’s invasion and since there are many nations and nationalities invaded by Menelik, these groups must gain their freedom from what is now called Ethiopia and establish their own country. The country known as Ethiopia is new and not even 100 years old. This country must be destroyed.

In September 2017, the T-TPLF pledges allegiance and devotion to Ethiopia.

Ten Days of Accountability and Reckoning for the T-TPLF

Day 1: T-TPLF accountability for crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide committed since May 1991.

Day #2: T-TPLF accountability for the 2005 post-election massacres, the Gambella massacres (2004) and the Irrecha Massacres (2016), among others.

Day #3: T-TPLF accountability for each and every political prisoner held in T-TPLF prisons since May 1991.

Day #4: T-TPLF accountability for the stolen elections in 2005, 2010 and 2015.

Day #6: T-TPLF accountability for Ethiopian territory given to the Sudan in secret deals.

Day #5: T-TPLF accountability for the billions of dollars stolen from the Ethiopian people.

Day #7: T-TPLF accountability for the millions of hectares of land given away to so-called foreign investors for pennies.

Day #8: T-TPLF accountability for the $40 billion in debt incurred in the name of the Ethiopian people.

Day #9: T-TPLF accountability for stolen U.S. aid tax dollars.

Day #10: T-TPLF accountability for maintaining an apartheid regime in Ethiopia for the past 26 years.

Day #11: DAY OF RECKONING FOR THE T-TPLF.

The Day of Judgement for the T-TPLF is fast approaching.

I just have one question for the T-T-TPLF, in the lyrics of Inner Circle:

“Bad boys, bad boys

Whatcha gonna do, whatcha

gonna do

When they come for you?

Melkam adis amet. A victorious happy Ethiopian new year to all!