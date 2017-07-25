News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
» አማርኛ » Abugida » Addisdimts » SMNE » Andinet/UDJ » Ethiosport
» Addis Voice » Ethioreference » DW Amharic » EHRCO » Andinet/USA » ESFNA
» Cyberethiopia » EcadForum » VOA Amharic » Advocacy Ethiopia » EPRP » Libro
» ER » Ethiopianege » ESAT » masreja.com » EPRP D » Athletics Ethiopia
» Ethiofreedom » EthiopiaZare » Ethiotube » NES Global » Ginbot 7 » AddisCulture
» Nazret » Quatero » Tena'dam » Gasha » Shengo Music sites
» EthioMedia Local src » Diretube » Amnesty » ONLF »
» Zehabesha » Addisfortune » Ethiopianege Blogs » Timret » Lucyzare
» Tadias » Capital » Lucyzare » Ethioreference EPRDF src » harartubes
» Africa media » Ethiosun » Goolgule » Abe Tokichaw » Aigaforum » » » » »»
» Maledatimes » Reporter » Ethio Diaspora » Z'Ethiopia » Walta » » All Links » »

Strike against new tax spreads to Ethiopia’s capital

Owners of small retail shops in Africa’s largest open-air market observe strike against new tax

By Addis Getachew,  ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (24 Jul 2017)

Owners of small retail shops in the Africa’s largest open-air market, located in Ethiopia’s capital, observed a strike on Monday against a new tax.

A deserted view was witnessed at the Merkato market, in a clear indication that protests which started in small towns has spread to the capital Addis Ababa, with annual deadline for filing of annual tax returns fast approaching in mid-August.

Earlier this month, Ethiopian government introduced a new tax, targeting businesses with an annual turnover of up to 100,000 Ethiopian birr ($4,300).

“My income is very small. They (the authorities) estimate my daily income to be as much as 5,000 Birr ($214). I am diabetic… I spend much of the day sleeping. Where can I get that huge money from?” Fantu Bedaso, a retailer of grains who is in her late 60s, told Anadolu Agency.

“I filed my complaints with the government, but to no avail,” she said while sitting in front of her small shop.

Many retailers in the area, not wanting to disclose their names or get filmed due to fear of government’s retribution, told Anadolu Agency that they are coming together to voice their concern in more organized manner.

However, Addisu Arega, a spokesman for the regional government, said business owners had misinterpreted the new tax system.

In Ambo, Oromia region, 98 kilometers (60 miles) west of capital Addis Ababa, protesters damaged two state-owned vehicles on July 13.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Share Button
Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any losses or damages that may have caused by using our services. EMF declines all responsibility for the contents of the materials stored by users. Each and every user is solely responsible for the posts.
Posted by on July 25, 2017. Filed under FEATURED. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

One Response to Strike against new tax spreads to Ethiopia’s capital

  1. Wodajo Reply

    July 25, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    The TPLF is a bunch of simple bandits and fascists who have seized power to empower themselves and benefit their own ethnic group. The front has been collecting tens of billions of dollars from the external donors and loaners. The aid and loan money has gone into the coffers of the TPLF. Besides mispparopriating aid and loan,the TPLF leaders are running schemes such as rent seeking and are now imposing overtaxation on the poor. It is unbearable and spurring public protests. The guiding motto of the TPLF regime is ` Bleed Ethiopia and develop Tigray`.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *