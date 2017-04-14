Standing Steadfast With Paul Robeson: Refusing to Change With the Weather By Dr. Maulana Karenga Among the sacred names of our honored ancestors which we raise and praise this month, let us pay homage and pour libation for Paul Robeson (April 9, 1898—January 23, 1976), a truly Imhotepian man, in the classical African sense of the word, i.e., a master of many disciplines of knowledge…

“My Journey with the United Nations and Quest for the Horn of Africa’s Unity and Justice for Ethiopia” – Book Review Author: Kidane Alemayehu Review: Getachew Haile The journey which author Ato Kidane Alemayehu chronicles in his new book takes him through Lesotho, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and the Horn of Africa as a representative of the United Nations, and ultimately to establish an organization dedicated to confronting “Fascist Italy…

Our children have been abducted and the Ethiopian government keeps silence By Duach R. Mach April 9, 2017 (SSNA) — Cross- border abductions of Ethiopian children has been an ongoing issue. Nine Ethiopian villages were attacked by Murles from South Sudan, searching for young children ranging from the ages of o-12 years old have been stolen from their homes, classrooms, and…

Revolution Love and Growing up – Stories from Ethiopia and The UK by Worku Lakew New Book on The Ethiopian Revolution launched in Amsterdam Compiled By Zerihun Engidashet zerihunengidashet@gmail.com On Sunday 2.00PM, the 26th of March 2017, at the meeting halls of The Ethiopian Community Association In Amsterdam City, a new book on the Ethiopian Revolution was launched to guests that were invited by the Association…

Losing Illusions and Gaining Truth By Dr. Maulana Karenga Like all the great men and women who compose and construct this sacred narrative we know as our history, African history, both the life and death of Martin Luther King Jr. offer us valuable lessons on not only how we should live our lives, but also those things to which…