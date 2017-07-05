Shengo’s Press Statement on TPLF’s Divisive Proclamation Why the TPLF Ploy Won’t Work This Time The Ethiopian People’s Congress for United Struggle (SHENGO) rejects the latest ploy by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its cronies to grant “preferential treatment and special privileges” to the Oromo people. This latest policy is intended to strengthen ethnic, social and political division and prolong TPLF hegemony. For 27 years,…

Five Things You Didn’t Know About Ruth Negga Nat Berman Until Ruth Negga was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Mildred Loving in the 2017 movie, Loving, you might not have known who the actress was. In fact, you may still not know who she is. Ruth Negga, who has also appeared in Iona (2015), Breakfast on…

Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse ERIKA KINETZ | Associated Press GANZHOU, China — A worker with blood dripping from his head marked a low point in the tense, grinding life at a southeastern China factory used by Ivanka Trump and other fashion brands. An angry manager had hit him with the sharp end of a…

No Sanctuary in the City: Resisting Repression in Warzone America Dr. Maulana Karenga Part 1. It would be dishonest and self-deluding to deny that we, as a people, are living in dangerous, difficult and demanding times. And one of the defining features of these problematic times is the death-dealing and disabling conditions of our lives; conditions in which we live and too…

Twenty-six Ethiopians arrested in Karonga for illegal entry into Malawi By Maravi Post correspondent / Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 04:46AM / Police in Karonga on Monday, arrested 26 men who are believed to be Ethiopian citizens, for entering into Malawi without travelling documents. This happened ‪on Monday midnight‬ at Katili. This is the area that Government intends to relocate…