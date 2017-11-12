Rethinking Gentrification and Racial Justice By Dr. Maulana Karenga Rethinking Gentrification and Racial Justice: Resisting the Return of the Plantation It is not over-reaching or misreading the signs and tendencies of the time to conceive and confront the ongoing process of what is currently called gentrification as the return of the plantation. Indeed, it fits well within the context…

The Politics of Famine, Media Activism, and Donor Aid in the Horn By Aregawi Berhe (PhD) Overview Ethiopia is a geostrategic country in the Horn of Africa region. This ancient country landlocked since 1991 is fractured along many political, ethnic and cultural fault lines and the recurrence of famine in the aftermath of drought and conflict is an ever-present danger. It lies in wait even in…

‘We Are Everywhere’: How Ethiopia Became a Land of Prying Eyes (NYT) By KIMIKO de FREYTAS-TAMURA NOV. 5, 2017 (NYT) FENDIKA, Ethiopia — When he is away from his fields, Takele Alene, a farmer in northern Ethiopia, spends a lot of his time prying into the personal and political affairs of his neighbors. He knows who pays taxes on time, who has…

Oromo-Amhara Accord: Hope for Ethiopia’s Future By Addissu Admas The fact that Ethiopia is presently ruled by representatives of a minority nationality may puzzle, surprise, or aggrieve any reasonable Ethiopian. But a closer look and attentive examination of the events of the past 26 years would reveal that the situation we are living and enduring today, and what…

28 killed in rare protests in Eritrea – report Several people have reportedly been killed and dozens arrested in Eritrea’s capital. Protests are rare in Eritrea, home to one of the world’s most repressive regimes. At least 28 people have been killed and dozens more arrested in rare protests that rocked the Eritrean capital, a member of an opposition…