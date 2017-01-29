Resolving to be African in the World: Remembrance, Meditation and Recommitment By Dr. Maulana Karenga The New Year, as always, no doubt found many of us joining in the larger society ritual of resolution-making which is more an expression of habit and hope than rightful reflection and steadfast resolve. Moreover, it is often essentially personal without proper linkage to the larger issues of community, society…

The Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony In America JANUARY 24, 2017 BY NAOMI TOMKY Participating in an Ethiopian coffee ceremony is like standing in the front row of a live concert—but the band is the beverage itself. The nearly two-hour event draws your full attention, encompasses all your senses, and shuts out the outside world for the duration. It’s the coffee tradition…

Read Books the TPLF’s Command Post Banned! Including, “የኦሮሞ እና የአማራ እውነተኛወ የዘር ምንጭ” By LJDemissie January 22, 2017 “The pen is apparently mightier than the sword – and sometimes the authorities have been so fearful of the written word that they’ve banned it altogether.” I am writing this commentary because I read an article that…

A boom in qat (Bercha) in Ethiopia and Kenya Will this burgeoning green business turn to bust? Jan 21st 2017 CHUKO AND MAUA for the Economist — “THIS is qat,” explains Teklu Kaimo, gesturing to the wooded field behind him. He started growing it in 1976, and over the years its soft, green leaves have brought him a measure…

Ethiopian government appeals for R12.8bn in aid 18 January 2017 – JOHANNESBURG – On the heels of failed rains and a calamitous El Niño in Ethiopia, the country’s government has launched an appeal for $948-million (R12.8-billion) to address food and non-food needs urgently,And the United Nations agriculture agency warned that a new drought might put the East…