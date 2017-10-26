News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
Police fire live rounds in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region to disperse protests (Reuters)

Aaron Maasho

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Police in a town in Ethiopia’s restive Oromiya region fired live rounds on Thursday to disperse demonstrators who had blocked roads, witnesses said.

The incident in Ambo some 130 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa is the latest bout of unrest to plague a province that was shaken by unrest for months in 2015 and 2016.

Residents in the area told Reuters that demonstrators blocked the town’s main road to protest sugar shortages, sparking clashes with police.

“Police fired live rounds. We know of four or five people who died from gunshot wounds,” one of the protesters said.

The regional government’s spokesman confirmed that deaths had occurred, but did not give details.

“Demonstrations happening in Ambo have resulted in death and injuries,” said Addisu Arega Kitessa, who said the demonstrations were organised by “enemies” of the region.

The developments highlight tensions in the country where the government has delivered high economic growth rates yet often faces criticism from opponents and rights groups that it has curbed political freedoms.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Toby Chopra

2 Responses to Police fire live rounds in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region to disperse protests (Reuters)

  1. Nekemte Reply

    October 26, 2017 at 7:49 PM

    RETURN OROMOS LAND TO OROMOS.

    How do we expect to have lasting peace and social harmony when 39% of our Oromos land stolen by NEFETEGNA Amharas kings (Menilike and Haileselassie’s), and still these stolen Oromos land still occupied by Nefetegna Amharas.
    Unless this land dispute settled and the land returned to its original owners there will be unrest and progressively comes to civil war between land grabber NEFETEGNA Amharas and Oromos.

  2. Habtamu Reply

    October 27, 2017 at 10:31 PM

    Reporter Aaron Masho,

    Your choice of words is curious. The synonym for “restive” is “unruly, disorderly, uncontrollable, unmanageable, willful, recalcitrant, insubordinate”

    Wittingly or unwittingly, you are advancing the government’s narrative that portrays legitimate protests as “unruly and disorderly.”

    Also, it’s disingenuous to advance the government line of “high economic growth” with minor human rights blemishes that come from “opponents and rights groups

    Over 1,000 have been killed and thousands arrested by government forces in the last 12 months. Why gloss over these facts?

