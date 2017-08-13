Muktar Edris triumphs of British star’s career

Farah denied final 5,000m gold by Ethiopia’s Edris

British athletics legend Mo Farah narrowly failed to complete a fifth successive global double on Saturday when he finished second behind Ethiopian Muktar Edris in a thrilling 5,000 metres world final.

The 34-year-old, whose winning run in the 5,000m at Olympics and world finals stretched back to 2011, fought desperately to claw back the deficit in the finishing straight but Edris held on to win in 13min 32.79sec.

Edris celebrated by holding his hands up over his head in the ‘Mobot’ gesture that Farah had invented for his succession of victories.

Farah, a two-time double world champion and two time double Olympic champion, finished in 13:33.22 just failing to repeat his memorable Olympic double on the same track in 2012.

Farah, who had won the 10,000m last Friday to open the championships with a bang, said he couldn’t have given it more but added he had proved that it was possible to break up the Ethiopian and Kenya hegemony over the distance races.

“I gave it my all, 110 percent,” said Farah. “I don’t think there was any more I could have done. They (the Ethiopians) run as a team.

“Never feel like you can’t beat the Kenyans and Ethiopians – anything is possible.”

Farah – who immediately went to his family as he has made a habit of doing – said he had had an extraordinary ride in the past six years.

“It’s been amazing. It’s been a long journey but it’s been incredible,” said Farah who was embraced by his fans as he made his way around the stadium on a lap of honour, stopping to sign autographs and pose for ‘selfies’. (AFP)