Mugabe is out, but don’t cheer because Zimbabwe’s military is in (The Hill) BY ALEMAYEHU MARIAM, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR \ In December 2016, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) announced incumbent Robert Mugabe will be its sole presidential candidate in 2018. In February 2017, Mugabe’s wife Grace told supporters that if her nonagenarian husband “dies, we will field his corpse as a candidate.” Mugabe chimed in declaring “there is…

Eritrea Foiling Wars by Other Means By Amanuel Biedemariam The Tigrayan Minority apartheid regime is crumbling, falling- apart and is at the precipice of total annihilation. That is welcome news for the people of Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea. Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) betrayed Eritrea. Betting on the fall of government of Eritrea and with the support of their…

Ethiopians follow Zimbabwe events with Mengistu in mind By Seleshi Tessema ADDIS ABABA (AA) The unfolding political crisis in Zimbabwe this week has intrigued Ethiopians for a specific reason all their own. Indeed, Harare hosts and refuses to extradite the former Ethiopian dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam, who was sentenced to death in absentia, has triggered public attention and…

Rethinking Gentrification and Racial Justice By Dr. Maulana Karenga Rethinking Gentrification and Racial Justice: Resisting the Return of the Plantation It is not over-reaching or misreading the signs and tendencies of the time to conceive and confront the ongoing process of what is currently called gentrification as the return of the plantation. Indeed, it fits well within the context…

The Politics of Famine, Media Activism, and Donor Aid in the Horn By Aregawi Berhe (PhD) Overview Ethiopia is a geostrategic country in the Horn of Africa region. This ancient country landlocked since 1991 is fractured along many political, ethnic and cultural fault lines and the recurrence of famine in the aftermath of drought and conflict is an ever-present danger. It lies in wait even in…