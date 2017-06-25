Appeal to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud 4002 Blacksmith Drive Garland, TX 75044 USA. June 21, 2017. OPEN LETTER OF APPEAL TO: His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud The King of Saudi Arabia. Re: Urgent Relief Needed from Saudi Arabia by Ethiopians whose Nation had welcomed Prophet Mohamed’s Family Your Majesty, Please permit me, first of…

Major Dawit W. Giorgis And Amhara By Kaleab Tessema I happened to listen to the speech of Major Dawit at Ethiopian National Unity Convention in Seattle, with great interest and attention. I found myself somehow sharing some of his ideas, in particular, the Amharas being reclusive and targeted by the TPLF and its cronies for the last 26 years.…

Ethiopia crises force millions out of school From ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – MILLIONS of children are out of school in Ethiopia as the East African country endures successive natural disasters and conflict.According to the Education Management Information System (EMIS) of ministry of education, the number of children and teachers affected…

AS ETHIOPIAN OLIM TRICKLE TO ISRAEL, MANY WONDER WHEN’S THEIR TURN BYTAMARA ZIEVE JUNE 22, 2017 Many families are split with only some members approved for aliya. When Sorafel Alamow, 22, immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia with his father and sister, he never dreamed that he would have to wait more than a decade for his five older siblings to join…

Starvation looms as food runs out in drought-hit Ethiopia By AFP 22 June 2017 Drought has forced 7.8 million people across the whole of Ethiopia to rely on emergency food handouts to stay alive. The Somali people of Ethiopia’s southeast have a name for the drought that has killed livestock, dried up wells and forced hundreds of thousands into…