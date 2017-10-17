Is the term ‘Ethiopia’ changed to ‘Cush’ in the new bible? Lij Asfa-Wossen Asserate, PhD. has response from the Bishop

An Oromo pastor claimed that he has changed biblical words in a newly published Bible version. Among the changes, according to opride website, the term Ethiopia is changed to Cush, in the new bible version. A letter written to Prince Asfa-Wossen by Professor Dr. Christoph Kaehler exposes the lie.

Rev. Benti Ujulu Tesso is one of the scholars behind the latest changes. He argues that the old version of the Bible, which refers to ‘Ethiopia’ 45 times was erroneous.

A great debate has started amongst our fellow Ethiopians regarding the latest publication of the Luther Bible.

H.H. Lij Asfa-Wossen Asserate, PhD, among those who were greatly disturbed by the interview given by the Rev. Benti Ujilo Tesso to Ato Yonas Merga in OPride.com on 18th August 2017. He immediately got in touch with the Very Rev. Bishop em. Professor Dr. Christoph Kaehler, who was the Chairman of the steering group set up by the Evangelical-Lutheran Church of Germany to revise the Luther Bible, and asked him to comment the statements of the Rev. Benti. On 15th of September 2017, the reverend responds. In his response, Prof. Dr. Christoph Kähler said “Rev. Benti’s statement that the term „Ethiopia“ had been erased in the revised edition is not correct.” Attached is Bishop Christoph Kähler’s response in PDF.

Professor Dr. Christoph Kaehler’s response