Intense Fighting in Eastern Ethiopia: US Embassy

Security Message for U.S. Citizens:  Main road blocked by security forces between the cities of Babile and Harar

August 10, 2017

The U.S. Embassy is aware of reports that the main road from Addis Ababa to Jijiga has been blocked by security forces between the cities of Babile and Harar due to intense fighting including gunfire.  Ethiopian Defense Force troops are arriving in the area, and the road is not passable.  The Embassy recommends that U.S. citizens avoid travel between Babile and Harar at this time.  As always, review your personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates. Maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security.

Source: usembassy.gov

