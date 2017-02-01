News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
How British tabloids helped kill a women’s aid program in Ethiopia

The Washington Post. By Paul Schemm January 31

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The headline in Britain’s Daily Mail couldn’t have been more triumphant: “Aid: Now they’re listening,” it shouted in huge letters.

The conservative paper was celebrating the withdrawal of British funding for an aid project in Ethiopia it has dubbed “the Ethiopian Spice Girls.” These “girls” are a five-member all-female band known as Yegna, or “Ours.” It was founded three years ago and produces a radio drama and music videos aimed at helping girls through the perils of adolescence in Ethiopia.

The Daily Mail attacked the project for years with a string of vitriolic articles, calling Yegna “the most wasteful, ludicrous and patronizing” aid project in Africa. That coverage apparently convinced Britain’s Department for International Development to withdraw its funding on Jan. 6.

One Response to How British tabloids helped kill a women’s aid program in Ethiopia

  1. Kumneger Reply

    February 1, 2017 at 3:29 AM

    African countries have been dependent on foreign aid and humanitarian assistance for decades. Billions of dollars in foreign aid has been squandered and misappropriated in collusion with officials of donor countries and international organizations. Africa’s dependence on foreign aid will continue unabated. The fear is that Africa’s citizens will suffer from hunger when major donor countries stop aid while the rulers flee their countries to enjoy life with their great great grandchildren with the money they stole from the coffers.

    It is surprising to read IMF/World Bank statements that the African region has ‘one of the fastest growing economies’ when the implementation of a single several million Birr project takes decades amounting to billions of Birr when completion is announced. It is a mockery of development economics from which the officials take pleasure.

