BBC- Ethiopian runner Genzebe Dibaba has broken the women’s 2,000m world record in Spain at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya event.
Dibaba’s time of 5:23.75 beat the time set by Romanian Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.
The 25-year-old now holds the indoors records in the 1,500m, the mile, 2,000m, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m.
Outdoors, she also has world record in the 1,500m.
Tsega
February 8, 2017 at 11:45 AM
Great news for Ethiopian athletes & far beyond. She is young wish her more victries God bless Ethiopia