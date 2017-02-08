Genzebe Dibaba breaks new record BBC- Ethiopian runner Genzebe Dibaba has broken the women’s 2,000m world record in Spain at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya event. Dibaba’s time of 5:23.75 beat the time set by Romanian Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds. The 25-year-old now holds the indoors records in the 1,500m, the…

TPLF: The current Ethiopia’s political cancer (By Muluken Gebeyew) WHAT is this Political cancer? TPLF (Tigray People Liberation Front) is a minority parasitic regime currently bleeding, wounding, imprisoning, selling, killing and terrorizing Ethiopians for the last 26 years. It is private company which controls Ethiopia under the pretext of party owned by an elite ultra Tigrayans and pro-Eritrean secession…

African Union wants member states to pull out of ICC FEBRUARY 2 2017 By AGGREY MUTAMBO The African Union (AU) wants its member states to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is a message to the international community to stop “harassing” Africans, the AU said. The decision was arrived at in a closed session of the African…

How British tabloids helped kill a women’s aid program in Ethiopia The Washington Post. By Paul Schemm January 31 ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The headline in Britain’s Daily Mail couldn’t have been more triumphant: “Aid: Now they’re listening,” it shouted in huge letters. The conservative paper was celebrating the withdrawal of British funding for an aid project in Ethiopia it has dubbed…

Resolving to be African in the World: Remembrance, Meditation and Recommitment By Dr. Maulana Karenga The New Year, as always, no doubt found many of us joining in the larger society ritual of resolution-making which is more an expression of habit and hope than rightful reflection and steadfast resolve. Moreover, it is often essentially personal without proper linkage to the larger issues of community, society…