Genzebe Dibaba breaks new record

Genzebe Dibaba, EPA

BBC- Ethiopian runner Genzebe Dibaba has broken the women’s 2,000m world record in  Spain at the indoor Miting International de Catalunya event.

Dibaba’s time of 5:23.75 beat the time set by Romanian Gabriela Szabo in 1998 by almost seven seconds.

The 25-year-old now holds the indoors records in the 1,500m, the mile, 2,000m, 3,000m, two miles and 5,000m.

Outdoors, she also has world record in the 1,500m.

One Response to Genzebe Dibaba breaks new record

  1. Tsega Reply

    February 8, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    Great news for Ethiopian athletes & far beyond. She is young wish her more victries God bless Ethiopia

