Two people die at Great Ethiopian Run – The Reporter Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Two participants lost their lives today at the 2017 edition of the Great Ethiopian Run. According to reports, one fell around Gotera pass over and died immediately at the scene; while the other participant fainted after crossing the finishing line and was rushed to Zewditu Memorial…

The Sheikh of Ethiopia: How Saudi purge could disrupt an African country (middleeasteye) As news spread of the detention of Saudi princes and business moguls in Riyadh earlier this month, alarm bells were ringing in another capital more than 1,000km away: one of Ethiopia’s most important investors was under arrest. It remains unclear why Saudi authorities arrested Mohammed Hussein al-Amoudi, an Ethiopian-born dual citizen…

Mugabe is out, but don’t cheer because Zimbabwe’s military is in (The Hill) BY ALEMAYEHU MARIAM, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR \ In December 2016, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) announced incumbent Robert Mugabe will be its sole presidential candidate in 2018. In February 2017, Mugabe’s wife Grace told supporters that if her nonagenarian husband “dies, we will field his corpse as a candidate.” Mugabe chimed in declaring “there is…

Eritrea Foiling Wars by Other Means By Amanuel Biedemariam The Tigrayan Minority apartheid regime is crumbling, falling- apart and is at the precipice of total annihilation. That is welcome news for the people of Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Eritrea. Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) betrayed Eritrea. Betting on the fall of government of Eritrea and with the support of their…

Ethiopians follow Zimbabwe events with Mengistu in mind By Seleshi Tessema ADDIS ABABA (AA) The unfolding political crisis in Zimbabwe this week has intrigued Ethiopians for a specific reason all their own. Indeed, Harare hosts and refuses to extradite the former Ethiopian dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam, who was sentenced to death in absentia, has triggered public attention and…