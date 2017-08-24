Canadian scholar says TPLF still stuck in Stalinist ideology Canadian political science professor John Young of Simon Fraser University says TPLF is still stuck in the Stalinist ideology of self-determination. Prof. Young, who is the author of Peasant Revolution in Ethiopia: The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, 1975-1991, noted that the TPLF leadership has not modified its outdated ideology of…

Garvey in the Whirlwind: The Lesson and Legacy of Struggle By Dr. Maulana Karenga In this month of August so heavy with the history and memories of our heroes and heroines, and high points in our lives and struggles, the Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey (August 17, 1887) stands extraordinarily tall and carries great weight in the world. He came with the word, left with…

Trump’s Nuclear Bullying and Racial Babbling: Resisting the Radical Evil Surrounding Us By Dr. Maulana Karenga So, Saturday the White supremacist chickens came home to roost and rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to claim the public space Trump had promised them as he let them out and loose on the country during his campaign. He had reinforced them with his attacks on peoples of color, Muslims, immigrants,…

HRW: Government Should Use Reform, Not Force, to Avoid More Protests August 7, 2017 HRW Dispatches By Felix Horne — Ethiopia’s parliament has just lifted the country’s 10-month-long state of emergency. The government’s emergency powers brought mass detentions, politically motivated criminal charges, and numerous restrictions on people’s movement and communication. While the end is welcome news, thousands remain in detention without charge, none of…

“Keeping Faith with Fanon Reaffirming the Cultural Revolution” Dr. Maulana Karenga – Frantz Fanon (July 20,1925–December 6, 1961), noble ancestor and teacher of the righteous, radical and transformative word; believed in Africa’s capacity to repair, raise and renew itself, and in the African people’s will to unite and liberate themselves , bring into being a new world,…