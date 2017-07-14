Ethiopia forced to withdraw tax hike that resulted in protests 2017-07-24 (Africa news) Ethiopian authorities have withdrawn a proposed tax hike for small businesses, the Addis Standard news portal has reported The withdrawal comes in the wake of protests by the affected business people. Shops were closed in the Oromia State early last week in defiance of the new tax,…

Revolt, Resistance and Black Power: Lessons From 50 Years of Righteous Struggle BY Dr. Maulana Karenga Part 2. In defining Black Power as an ongoing revolt, my intention was to pose and help shape it as a process and practice of righteous and relentless struggle, a sustained righteous resistance against White racism, cultural imperialism, domination, deprivation and degradation imposed on us and the world in…

Trump’s Africa policy should end US aid to dictators, rights abusers BY ALEMAYEHU G. MARIAM, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR – 07/20/17 (The Hill) Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was criticized for letting his “unelected” daughter Ivanka sit in for him during the high-level “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health” session at the G-20. Ms. Trump was criticized for not making “any major contributions” to the session “during her father’s…

Why the European Union, Canada and the USA Need a Unified and Prosperous Ethiopia Aklog Birara (DR) – My argument in this commentary is that a Balkanized, tribal, sectarian, conflict ridden, oppressed, repressed, dependent and corrupt Ethiopia won’t be of any value to Western democracies. I am, however, totally convinced that an all-inclusive, just, empowering, prosperous and democratic Ethiopia will serve as a beacon…

Federal court rules opposition leaders to defend prosecutors’ charges, reduces Bekele Gerba’s terrorism charge to crime Mahlet Fasil Addis Abeba, July 13, 2017 – In what was seen as a key decision involving the high profile terrorism charges against 22 mostly opposition party leaders and members, the federal high court 4th criminal bench has today acquitted five of the 22 defendants, reduced the terrorism charge against…