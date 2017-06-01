|News sites
Ethiopia’s current government has committed genocide against several ethnic groups, but the Amhara, whose traditional lands the regime’s senior leadership has annexed to their Tigrayan tribal homeland, have been the hardest hit.
The Amhara, according to Wikipedia, “an ethnic group traditionally inhabiting the northern and central highlands of Ethiopia, particularly the Amhara Region. [Although Ethiopian government statistics are notoriously unreliable,] according to the 2007 national census, they numbered 19,867,817 individuals, comprising 27.12% of the country’s population. They are also found within the Ethiopian expatriate community, particularly in North America. The Amharas claim to originate from Solomon and primarily adhere to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church”
The Amhara population in the above-cited Ethiopian government’s own 2007 census was 2.5 million less than what was projected based on the 1997 census and the population growth rate for the rest of Ethiopia: the rate of growth for the Amhara population was 1.7%, while the average rate for the rest of the country was 2.6% annually.
This is believed by experts to be due to systematic denial by the government of critical medicine and aid, as well as the coercive sterilization of Amhara women.
Beside this larger “silent genocide”, a book published in Amharic, titled Yetifat Zemen (Age of Distraction), details the violent mass killing of the Amhara from 1991 to 2015. It covers about 8 zones in Oromia, one Zone in Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNP), a village in Afar, the whole Benishangul Gumz, Dire Dewa City, Harari and Amhara Regions geographically. The author, journalist and human rights activist Muluken Tesfaw, has shared the following comments below:
“I employed snow ball sampling technique to get the participants everywhere. I have interviewed in depth with Genocide survivals, victim families and eye witnesses. I have collected some names and photographs of massacred Amharas and visited mass grave yards, cliffs where the Amhara people thrown alive, and so forth. I have used secondary and primary sources like support us letters and complaints written by the Amharas by the time, local identify cards, HRCO reports … and so on with the help of trained data collectors.
Former Ethiopian Human Rights Council (the current HRCo) has reported a number of times about the mass killings and evictions of ethnically Amhara people.
The number of massacred Amharas is very shocking. The highest number of people are killed in West Hararghe Zone of Oromia region and Metekel zone of Benishangul Gumz Region. Not less than 40,000 people have been massacred in these two areas alone. I have some pictures of cliffs and mass grave yard areas as well as videos and audios of witnesses. In the rest of the areas from 10 to 2000 people have been killed.
The Genocide active years were 1990-93, 1999/2000, 2005/6 and 2013-15.
Apart from massacre of Amharas, these people are being evicted everywhere. Just to mention some:
9 woreda inhabitants (woreda is the second administrative unit [district] next to kebele [neighborhood]) in East Arsi in 1991/2. Their houses were burnt and evicted
60,000 Amharas in West Arsi and East Shoa by the same year
14,000 in Wolega in 2000
22,000 in SNNP in 2013
10,000 in Benishangul Gumz in 2013.
I have partial lists of the names and families of evicted Amharas in SNNP and Benishangul Gumz with order letters of eviction from authorities.
There are thousands of genocide survivors and witnesses. The places which should be investigated are identified on maps. There are a lot of secondary sources (documents) open for proofing.
There are mass graves for investigation. Anyone can easily find human skeleton or bones at least in the deep wells, natural cliffs and jungles till this day. Any local inhabitant can easily identify the names of massacred people in their villages.
I would be pleased to provide all the documents I have. By the way, there is still active genocide in Ethiopia. I hope you may have heard about the Wolkait Amhara Identity Struggle, where historically Amhara lands are forcefully annexed with Tigrai. The regime is killing, jailing and enforcing ethnic cleansing to force Amhara out and settle Tigreans in the area. About half of the indigenous people have left the area and more than half a million Tigreans are settled in replacement. The indigenous women are being sexually enslaved and forced to bear Tigrean children. The crimes committed against these people meet and even surpass the criteria for genocide set by the UN.”
It’s important to note that many of these crimes against humanity occurred while the new World Health Organization Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, held senior positions as Minister of Health and, then, Foreign Minister with this government.
Source: Operation Conscience: The Campaign To End Ethiopia’s Genocide
Dagnew
June 1, 2017 at 5:10 AM
Ethiopians specially the Amhara as a group should be on alert because the TPLF is very anti-Amhara and has the support of the majority of the Tigray people. I have come to know the widespread anti-Amhara sentiment among the Tigray elites from my regular discussions with them. The hate is very alarming but I could not understand the reasons for it.
Abraham
June 2, 2017 at 5:14 AM
I think the Tigrayan elite are born Amhara haters. They hate the Amharas and have an open contempt for the Oromos as a group. The problem is that the Tigrayan elites have embraced the hate politics of the TPLF and have become tools. The Amhara people as the main targets of the Tigraian hate and hate related genocidal attacks,have legitimate rights to organize and defend themselves. The rest of the non-Tigrayan communities in Ethiopia should stand in solidarity with the victims of the Tigrayan hate attacks, the Amharas.
Namaga
June 5, 2017 at 4:11 PM
About 5000 more neftenyas were evicted from lands they stole from Gurages during Menelick’s conquest of Gurage.
They stole land, and they forced back to return it back. Simple transaction. They were not held responsible for slavery, physical and psychological mistreatments, plunders of properties such cattle and coffee, burning of homes, rape and slavery.
They should thank the forgiving people of the SNNPR.
Kifle
June 8, 2017 at 5:19 AM
The Gurage people are decent, hard working, fraternal and country loving Ethiopians. They have never been and will never be partners to the egregious crimes of the TPLF fascists and racists. Ethnic cleansing or eviction by ethnicity you mention and ascribe to the human and decent Gurages is totally false and is the TPLF propaganda. Ethnic cleaning is a crime against humanity and the TPLF is committing it on an unprecedented scale targeting the Amhara people (neftenyas). In the TPLF political vocabulary neftenyas=Amhara and fascism and racism are typical of the Tigre elites and never exist in the Gurage culture and traditions. Please do not implicate the Gurage people in the crimes of the TPLF and Tigray elites. The Gurages are also the victims of the TPLF racist and fascist politics. The TPLF are systematically taking over their businesses, destroying their livelihoods and transferring it to the Tigres. The Gurgae people are the second (next to the Amhara) on the TPLF black list.
Markos
June 9, 2017 at 9:05 AM
What you (Kifle) wrote is quite true. The Gurage are the second (next to the Amhara people=neftenyas)on the hate and hit list of the TPLF fascists and racists. The TPLF regime is forcing the Gurage people out of business and replacing them with the Tigre people. The traditional Gurage dominated market in the Addis Ababa market center (Merkato) is now almost Gurage free. The Gurage used to be the engines of the economy in this part of the capital. The Tigre people do not pay taxes and are also favored in many other ways like free access to foreign currency and capital.
Boru
June 8, 2017 at 10:14 AM
We know the contempt of the TPLF/Tigray elites against the Oromos and the southerners. The TPLF ethnic supremacists do not accept equality and fair treatment of all in Ethiopia. They have marginalised,excluded the non-Tigrays,monopolized political and economic power. The marginalization,contempt and racism will backfire and destroy the TPLF. The TPLF and its killers will pay for the Oromo blood and lives
Namaga
June 10, 2017 at 8:37 PM
@Kifle and Marqos
TPLF has not raped Gurage like Amara did. Stop shedding crocodile tears.