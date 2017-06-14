Ethiopia’s Civil Society Getting Squeezed – VOA News WASHINGTON — From an internet shutdown to convictions of journalists and opposition members, Ethiopia’s civil society has felt like it’s under attack in recent weeks.On May 24, Getachew Shiferaw, editor of the news website Negere Ethiopia, was convicted of “inciting violence” because of a private Facebook conversation. The Ethiopian Federal Court…

What Needs to be Done to Save Ethiopia? (by Muluken Gebeyew) Our country, Ethiopia is heading to great disaster. Many people haven’t realised what is the stake. Some may underestimate the risk. Few may even think Ethiopia is in its best stable state taking in account of the recent decades event. The truth is Ethiopia is at risk of disintegration and…

”Stepping into the World: Grasping for the Good for All” Dr. Maulana Karenga This is a repeated and slightly modified message in pride, praise and honor of this year’s graduating Black students and the Black graduation ceremony itself. It’s not just the culturally specific music or the rhythmic movements the graduating students make as they march or dance down the aisle and their…

Ethiopia at tipping point as Congress mulls human rights bill BY AL MARIAM, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR -(The Hill) Ethiopia has been under a state of emergency decree since October 2016. That decree imposes “draconian restrictions on freedom of expression, association, and assembly that go far beyond what is permissible under international law.” There has been a significant deterioration in human rights violations in Ethiopia over the past…

The paradox of TPLF’s success and survival By Teshome M. Borago As the latest development with WHO’s appointment of Tedros Adhanom shows, the TPLF continues to benefit from the achievements of our ancestors. The fact is, if the TPLF was not able to mobilize and secure the support of all African nations; let alone winning the W.H.O. Director general seat, Tedros…