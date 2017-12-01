News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
» አማርኛ » Abugida » Addisdimts » SMNE » Andinet/UDJ » Ethiosport
» Addis Voice » Ethioreference » DW Amharic » EHRCO » Andinet/USA » ESFNA
» Cyberethiopia » EcadForum » VOA Amharic » Advocacy Ethiopia » EPRP » Libro
» ER » Ethiopianege » ESAT » masreja.com » EPRP D » Athletics Ethiopia
» Ethiofreedom » EthiopiaZare » Ethiotube » NES Global » Ginbot 7 » AddisCulture
» Nazret » Quatero » Tena'dam » Gasha » Shengo Music sites
» EthioMedia Local src » Diretube » Amnesty » ONLF »
» Zehabesha » Addisfortune » Ethiopianege Blogs » Timret » Lucyzare
» Tadias » Capital » Lucyzare » Ethioreference EPRDF src » harartubes
» Africa media » Ethiosun » Goolgule » Abe Tokichaw » Aigaforum » » » » »»
» Maledatimes » Reporter » Ethio Diaspora » Z'Ethiopia » Walta » » All Links » »

Ethiopian marathon victim killer hands himself in Paris

30th November 2017–

A 28-year-old Ethiopian man handed himself in Thursday and was charged with the murder of his compatriot, marathon runner Zenash Gemzu, French police said.

The woman’s body was found on Tuesday following a tip-off, the prosecutor in the Parisian suburb of Bobigny said.

A source close to the inquiry told AFP the man had admitted to suffocating 27-year-old Gemzu with a cushion and also striking her with one of several trophies in her apartment.

Gezmu ran last year’s Amsterdam marathon in 2hr 32min, some 15 minutes outside the women’s world mark for the distance.

She recently joined the Stade Francais athletics club after spells with other outfits around the French capital, club chairman Michel Provost said.

Provost said she had been working as a cleaning lady and trained in her spare time, living in the eastern suburb of Neuilly-sur-Marne.

The suspected killer, who was not named, reportedly came to France two years ago to run a marathon himself.

© 2017 AFP

Share Button
Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any losses or damages that may have caused by using our services. EMF declines all responsibility for the contents of the materials stored by users. Each and every user is solely responsible for the posts.
Posted by on December 1, 2017. Filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *