Ethiopian gunned in cold blood in South Africa

24 July 2017 northernnatalcourier

Dannhauser police have launched a manhunt following the shooting to death of a 47-year-old Ethiopian foreign national at a garage on Friday evening.

Police said Alemu Abako and his wife were at a tuckshop, adjacent to a garage in Annieville ,at about 7.30pm when they were approached by a group of men who opened fire on Mr Abako, fatally wounding him in the chest and stomach.

He died on the scene.

The motive for killing is unknown at this stage and as the police would like to appeal to the members of the community to assist with any information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects. Information can be phoned through to 034 621 6500.