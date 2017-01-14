Ethiopia: University of Toronto Starts Class in Ge’ez By Robel Yohannes — Ge’ez is a doorway to ancient wisdom The University of Toronto (U of T) has begun Ge’ez classes to enable a new generation of students understand the ancient language and access long-lost trove of knowledge. This week, Professor Robert Holmstedt of the department of Near and…

Ethiopia Can’t Progress While Back-casting By Tadesse Nigatu “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the New”. Socrates Summary It has become a common knowledge, that, the name Ethiopia itself has different meaning to different people. This difference in meaning has its origin when some say…

Ethiopia: We MUST Keep Our Eyes on the Prize! By Prof. Al Mariam I am calling for a truce in the war of words among Ethiopian scholars, intellectuals and others over history, historicity and historicism. I am also calling for an end to the histrionics surrounding the war of words. Truth be told, it is the people, not I, who are calling for…

Ethiopia in Crisis Summit Jan 21-22, 2017 The Ethiopian-American Council (EAC) forum – Ethiopia in Crisis – January 21-22, 2017 at the Stanford University campus in California. To register click here Friday, January 20: Arrival of Guests Saturday, January 21: 9:00 to 9:20 a.m., Registration for All Participants 9:20 to 9:30 a.m., Welcome, Opening Remarks by the…

Jawar’s new speech about the Amhara resistance… By Kaleab Tessema To start with, Jawar is a political amateur who engages in preaching of the ethnic animosity. He has a deep-seated ill will towards the Amharas that threatens to kindle hostility between the Oromo and the Amhara. He has been emulating the OLF’s political rancor towards the Amhara…