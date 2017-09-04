Ethiopia police halt Teddy Afro’s event (BBC)

BBC Africa, Addis Ababa

Authorities in Ethiopia have stopped singer Tewodros Kassahun, popularly known as Teddy Afro, from launching his much-acclaimed album, Ethiopia.

On his Facebook Page, Teddy Afro says police asked him to have a permit for the launch that was to be held at a hotel in the capital, Addis Ababa, a demand he has termed as ridiculous.

A BBC reporter, who was attending the launch, says federal police showed up at the hotel hours before the launch and prevented Teddy’s sound team from setting up equipment for the gig.

His manager told the BBC, that they are yet to get official reasons as to why the launch was cancelled.

His concert scheduled for the eve of Ethiopian New Year, which falls on 11 September, has also been cancelled in unclear circumstances.

Teddy’s 15-track album has made history as the quickest selling album since its release in May this year and for weeks topped the Billboard World Albums chart.