Call for papers: Vision Ethiopia and ESAT Fourth Conference Conference Theme “Building Democratic Institutions in Ethiopia” (የዲሞክራሲ ተቋማትን በኢትዮጵያ ስለመግንባት) Vision Ethiopia, an independent network of Ethiopian scholars and professionals, in collaboration with the Ethiopian Satellite Television and Radio (ESAT), is pleased to announce that the Fourth Conference will be held in Washington D.C. on September 23 and 24, 2017.…

Ethiopia’s Comical ‘Anti-Corruption’ Crackdowns By Muktar Omer — THERE is something truly hilarious about Ethiopian government’s occasional ‘anti-corruption’ crackdowns. Corruption is endemic in Africa and anti-corruption strategies are politicized and have largely failed across the continent. Ethiopia is not an exception. Where Ethiopia brings a new expertise is in the art of covering up…

Ethiopia forced to withdraw tax hike that resulted in protests 2017-07-24 (Africa news) Ethiopian authorities have withdrawn a proposed tax hike for small businesses, the Addis Standard news portal has reported The withdrawal comes in the wake of protests by the affected business people. Shops were closed in the Oromia State early last week in defiance of the new tax,…

Revolt, Resistance and Black Power: Lessons From 50 Years of Righteous Struggle BY Dr. Maulana Karenga Part 2. In defining Black Power as an ongoing revolt, my intention was to pose and help shape it as a process and practice of righteous and relentless struggle, a sustained righteous resistance against White racism, cultural imperialism, domination, deprivation and degradation imposed on us and the world in…

Trump’s Africa policy should end US aid to dictators, rights abusers BY ALEMAYEHU G. MARIAM, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR – 07/20/17 (The Hill) Earlier this month, President Donald Trump was criticized for letting his “unelected” daughter Ivanka sit in for him during the high-level “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health” session at the G-20. Ms. Trump was criticized for not making “any major contributions” to the session “during her father’s…