Ethiopia Needs Its Elders and Trusted Leaders to Stop the Cycles of Violence (SMNE) FOR THE SAKE OF OUR CHILDREN! Ethiopia Needs Its Elders and Trusted Leaders to Help Stop the Cycles of Violence and Revenge in Our Communities and to Bring Us Together Washington, D.C, September 14, 2017–We in the Solidarity Movement for a New Ethiopia (SMNE) strongly condemn the horrific and inhumane…

Eighteen people are confirmed dead – Thousands flee Ethiopia clashes – BBC Thursday, September 14, 2017 Eighteen people are confirmed dead following protests which erupted in towns in the east of the country, Adisu Arega, spokesperson of the Oromia regional government, told the BBC. He said 12 of the dead were ethnic Somalis while the remaining six were Oromos. The spokesman said…

A CALL TO ETHIOPIAN ELDERS AND LEADERS: A TIME FOR MORAL HEROISM September 8, 2017 “The greatness of a nation lies in its fidelity to its constitution and strict adherence to the rule of law and above all the fear of God.” These are the words of Kenyan Chief Justice David Maraga, a respected Kisii elder, who explained the basis for his…

Freemuse calls on Ethiopian authorities to drop charges against artists 6 September 2017 Ethiopian authorities charged seven artists – musicians and dancers – with terrorism in late June 2017 for producing and uploading “inciting” political songs and videos, according to media reports. Freemuse is concerned about the charges and the continued erosion of freedom of expression in Ethiopia, especially of…

The Evil and Ugliness of Racism: Violence, Disadvantage and Struggle Dr. Maulana Karenga Of all the evil and violent psychological and social disorders that can infect a people and that have affected the history and lives of the peoples of the world, few rival racism in its destructive impact. Indeed, the horrid history of racism in this country began with its founding: the…