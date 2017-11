‘We Are Everywhere’: How Ethiopia Became a Land of Prying Eyes (NYT) By KIMIKO de FREYTAS-TAMURA NOV. 5, 2017 (NYT) FENDIKA, Ethiopia — When he is away from his fields, Takele Alene, a farmer in northern Ethiopia, spends a lot of his time prying into the personal and political affairs of his neighbors. He knows who pays taxes on time, who has…

Oromo-Amhara Accord: Hope for Ethiopia’s Future By Addissu Admas The fact that Ethiopia is presently ruled by representatives of a minority nationality may puzzle, surprise, or aggrieve any reasonable Ethiopian. But a closer look and attentive examination of the events of the past 26 years would reveal that the situation we are living and enduring today, and what…

28 killed in rare protests in Eritrea – report Several people have reportedly been killed and dozens arrested in Eritrea’s capital. Protests are rare in Eritrea, home to one of the world’s most repressive regimes. At least 28 people have been killed and dozens more arrested in rare protests that rocked the Eritrean capital, a member of an opposition…

Looking Beyond the Façade: Ethiopia’s ‘Economic Miracle’ Indications are that Ethiopia is at a cusp of a revolution, at crossroads. Some who are old enough to remember the weeks and months leading up to the fall of the Derg regime are experiencing a Déjà vu. Sure enough, the continuing crisis facing the TPLF-dominated government both in Ethiopia…

Ethiopia’s Political Turmoil Worsening: Threatening Regional Security ADDIS ABABA (HAN) October 19.2017. Public Diplomacy & Regional Security News.by Betre Y. Getahun. Political turmoil, ethnic tension and conflict have continued to engulf east Africa’s most populous nation, Ethiopia. The country is now on brink of an all-out civil war which could affect the whole region. Despite increasing international condemnation,…