News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
» አማርኛ » Abugida » Addisdimts » SMNE » Andinet/UDJ » Ethiosport
» Addis Voice » Ethioreference » DW Amharic » EHRCO » Andinet/USA » ESFNA
» Cyberethiopia » EcadForum » VOA Amharic » Advocacy Ethiopia » EPRP » Libro
» ER » Ethiopianege » ESAT » masreja.com » EPRP D » Athletics Ethiopia
» Ethiofreedom » EthiopiaZare » Ethiotube » NES Global » Ginbot 7 » AddisCulture
» Nazret » Quatero » Tena'dam » Gasha » Shengo Music sites
» EthioMedia Local src » Diretube » Amnesty » ONLF »
» Zehabesha » Addisfortune » Ethiopianege Blogs » Timret » Lucyzare
» Tadias » Capital » Lucyzare » Ethioreference EPRDF src » harartubes
» Africa media » Ethiosun » Goolgule » Abe Tokichaw » Aigaforum » » » » »»
» Maledatimes » Reporter » Ethio Diaspora » Z'Ethiopia » Walta » » All Links » »

Congressman Mike Coffman urges House to vote on Ethiopian Human Rights bill

U.S. Representative Mike Coffman of Denver, Colorado on behalf of his Ethiopian American continents to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Foreign Relations. (Photo: Facebook)

Congressman Mike Coffman on the floor of the House of Reps. urges Congress members to support and vote on H.Res.128 bill, calling on respect for human rights and democracy in Ethiopia.

Share Button
Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any losses or damages that may have caused by using our services. EMF declines all responsibility for the contents of the materials stored by users. Each and every user is solely responsible for the posts.
Posted by on November 2, 2017. Filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *