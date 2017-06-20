|News sites
By Ethan Weston
June 19, 2017
The coffee bean’s very birthplace is losing the plant’s growing area at an alarming rate.
Climate change could wipe out over half of the coffee growing areas of Ethiopia by 2100, according to a new study.
As higher altitudes warm, the country could begin to plant coffee further into the highlands and mountains to make up for the lost land.
But the study says that by 2040 coffee will hit a literal elevation ceiling past which coffee can’t be grown, so the solution is only temporary.
It’s not just Ethiopian coffee that’s in danger because of climate change. A study from 2016 found that coffee-growing zones all over the world could be reduced by around 50 percent by as early as 2050.
And that’s just farmable land. Climate change is also making it easier for threats like insects and diseases to kill off coffee plants.
Ethiopia is home to a lot of different species of wild coffee that are pretty rare outside of the country. That kind of genetic diversity could be key to fighting off the increased threats from disease and pests bolstered by climate change.
Climate change already seems to be affecting coffee supply. And that could threaten the economies of coffee-growing regions.
Ethiopia is no exception: A quarter of the country’s export earnings are from coffee, and farmers already report worse harvests due to changing weather patterns.
Merdaassa
June 20, 2017 at 5:43 AM
The Endowment Fund for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT) is now the sole exporter of coffee from Ethiopia. EFFORT is getting hundreds of millions of dollars from the export of coffee. Some Oromo and other persons who were in the coffee business are now pushed by the Tigray persons out f their businesses. We can not find any singe coffee tree in Tigray but the TPLF and its Tigray persons control the coffee and other high income creating sectors.
Zelalem
June 21, 2017 at 5:25 AM
Desertification is spreading and the so called Sudano-Sahel region has included the Tigray region. This means the Tigray region will be inhabitable after a short period of time. My good advice to the people of Tigray is to be aware of this natural change and stop to be the blind followers and supporters of the TPLF leaders. The people of this region will need to resettle and live in the other parts of Ethiopia. They will need Ethiopia more than the other Ethiopians do. They will only enjoy this right to live in the other productive parts of the country if they become willing to say no to the TPLF and cooperate with the other Ethiopians.The Amharo-phobia the Tigrean elites suffer from will be detrimental to the long term nterests of the common people of Tigray. Hate begets hate and the Tigray people will be the ultimate losers if they do not realize the danger.