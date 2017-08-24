News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
Canadian scholar says TPLF still stuck in Stalinist ideology

Canadian political science professor John Young of Simon Fraser University says TPLF is still stuck in the Stalinist ideology of self-determination. Prof. Young, who is the author of Peasant Revolution in Ethiopia: The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, 1975-1991, noted that the TPLF leadership has not modified its outdated ideology of Stalin’s Bolsheviks that it copied during its armed struggle against the Derg. He also criticised TPLF’s decision to install Hailemariam Dasalegn as Prime Minister despite his incompetence to become a credible political leader with a real leverage of power. According to Prof. Young, Hailemariam is a technocrat who neither understands the complex political dynamics nor provides a credible political leadership.

