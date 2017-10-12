|News sites
Addis Abeba, Oct. 11/2017 – At least eight people were killed and more than 30 wounded during fresh protests that hit several cities and towns across the Oromia regional state today, according to Addisu Arega Kitessa, head of the Oromia government communication affairs bureau.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Addisu Arega said that five people were killed by during a protest rally in Shashemene town, 250 km south east of Addis Abeba, in west Arsi zone of the Oromia regional state. He also said that three more people were killed in Bookeeti town, west Hararghe zone of the Oromia region in eastern Ethiopia, where more than 30 were also wounded, according to Addisu Arega.
In a security alert issued by the US Embassy in Addis Abeba, the embassy cautioned US citizens of “violent protests and road closures in and around Shashamane.” It also said there were”reports of causalities” and alerted US citizens to “avoid travel to Shashamane at this time.”
Additional protests were also held in Ambo, 125 km west of Addis Abeba and one of the epicenters of the 2014-2016 Oromo protests. A video received by Addis Standard, which we later on verified, show that thousands of young protesters marching through the city chanting “down, down Woyane” in reference to TPLF, the all too powerful member of Ethiopia’s ruling coalition, EPRDF.
However, the protests, which lasted for more than three hours, went peaceful. Some pictures show the regional state police force in the midst of the protesting youth with no sign of hostilities.
Furthermore, according to DW Amharic, more protests were held in Dodola town, some 70 km east of Shashemene in West Arsi zone. DW reported that members of the police, city administration officials, the youth and ordinary city residents have all taken part in the protest. Protesters were also chanting messages of support, among others, for jailed prominent Oromo opposition party leaders including Dr. Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba, two senior members of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) and who are among the more than 25 senior and junior leadership of the party currently in jail. They were also chanting message of resolve regarding the ownership status of Addis Abeba and Dire Dawa cities, according to DW. AS
Menilik
October 12, 2017 at 11:40 PM
ጥhe whole country is turned into deeper hellwhole.We all should know TPLF officials are taking out billions of dollars out of Ethiopia bringing it to USA securing their money by hiring private American mercinaries/bodyguards. These mercinaries not only secure but also rob the country’s foreign currency federal reserve while they are there under the supervision of the TPLF officials . Ethiopia military leaders that were supposed to protect the money are participating in stealing the money bringing it to USA..
Tourism is almost zero from USA to Ethiopia especially since diseases are killing people not to mention the violence that is killing people, It was announced on October 9, 2017 that Cholera hits Dire Dawa, also 10 die in Benishangul Gumuz from Cholera.
Cholera is spreading in an alarming rate from Dire Dawa in the east to Benishangul in the west and from the Capital Addis Ababa to the northern city of Mekelle claiming lives along its route.
Reports from Benishangul Gumuz say 10 people have died due to cholera in Gobela town, Dangul district. The town’s hospital is admitting only people afflicted with cholera. Local authorities say the epidemic is just acute watery diarrhoea while health professionals say it is indeed cholera. No family visitation to the hospital is allowed in a bid to stop the spread of the disease. A prison in Gilgel town is also seriously affected by the scourge.
Over 100 people have reportedly been admitted to the City’s hospital in Dire Dawa, according to local health officials.
Cholera has claimed the lives of hundreds in the Somali region of Ethiopia but regime officials say the condition they like to describe as acute watery diarrhoea was under control.
The cholera crisis is on top of the ongoing hunger crisis which affects 15 million people. The UN says 800,000 children are severely malnourished and at risk of starvation.
It was siad on October 6, 2017) Acute malnutrition crisis and disease outbreaks is worsening in the Somali region of Eastern Ethiopia, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organisation.
The MSF crises update says three rainy seasons in a row without substantial rains have led to a humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. Crops have failed, cattle have died and millions of people across the country are facing food and water shortages.
It said people in the Somali region are particularly affected by acute malnutrition crisis and disease outbreaks.
The crisis is further burdening a population that has been affected by acute watery diarrhea and outbreaks of other diseases such as measles.
This year alone MSF teams have so far treated 12,284 children under the age of five with severe malnutrition in the Somali region.
It has also treated 15,893 cases of acute watery diarrhoea this year.
MSF warned that beyond malnutrition and acute watery diarrhea, other outbreaks are imminent in the Somali region and the risk is increasing with rains expected to start in mid-October.
New York’s resident Supermodel Liya Kebede’s husband, Kassy Kebede, is a hedge-fund manager and investment consultant in New York. Kassy reportedly manages multibillion-dollar investment portfolios for numerous officials including Semhal Meles Zenawi and the current first lady of Ethiopia Roman Tesfaye.