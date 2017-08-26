Bomb Explosion Injures 13 People, Further Raising Tensions in the Region

According to reports by local media, thirteen people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured by a bomb explosion in Jimma, a town in the Oromia region of Ethiopia. The explosion occurred in a busy district of Jimma, where previously a demonstration against tax hikes had taken place. The attack happened on the second of a five-day strike called by opposition activists, with the aim of pressuring the government to release political prisoners detained during the government-imposed state of emergency, which lasted 10 months and has only been lifted on 4 August 2017. While the police is still on the lookout for the person responsible for the bomb explosion, this incident further raises tensions in the region, which already run high due to the violent crackdown on civilians before and during the emergency rule, during which scores of human rights violations had been commited by Ethiopian security forces.

Click here to access UNPO’s timeline of the human rights situation in Ethiopia.

The article below was published by Africa News:

A bomb explosion in the town of Jimma, located in Ethiopia’s Oromo region has injured about 13 people, local media portals have reported.

The town’s police commander, Inspector Fadil Mohammed, also confirmed the incident. Jimma is one of the main towns in southwestern Ethiopia, a fertile region where the government in 2004 had planned to resettle hundreds of thousands of peasant farmers.

The state-affiliated Fana broadcasting corporate reported that the injured persons were receiving treatment at a specialized referral hospital. Among them were a 10-year-old boy and two women.

The attack comes on the second day of a five-day stay-at-home strike called by opposition activists. The attack is said to have occured in a busy part of the town.

The strike, which is largely being observed, is to demand the release of political prisoners detained during the state-of-emergency rule. Ethiopia was forced to impose the rule in the wake of spreading anti-government protests particularly in the Amhara and Oromia regions.

People in the region have previously staged a shutdown to protest tax hikes by the government. Police confirmed that they are on a manhunt for the attacker.

Aside closed businesses, the BBC reports that road blocks have been mounted in parts of the region affecting public transport.