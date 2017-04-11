Bole International Airport is Infested by TPLF members!

(by Muluken Gebeyew)

One of the “covert” mission of TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) to its members is to enrich them and benefit from the regime as much as possible at the expense of non-Tigrayan Ethiopians. TPLF in its 26 years of power has implemented a direct policy that favours its members.

TPLF believes in the might of economic power along with political, military and security power. It has facilitated a structure for its members to loot Ethiopians wealth by every possible means. TPLF considers Ethiopia as annexed land to be looted.

From the time they controlled the central power in 1991 (1983 Ethiopian calendar), TPLF enriched its members and their “Shabia friends” by looting any properties and finances run by former government or collective organizations. Their “Shabia friends” were the street smarts who trained them the “city” life as they never trusted other Ethiopians. The conflict between Shabia and TPLF in the 90’s had more benefited TPLF as its members were able to loot their friends property and finance as well.

TPLF has believed as party, its members should control or own the upper hand of the Ethiopia economy. On their troubled mind, this would enable them to be self-sustaining if Tigray Republic is formed or be the economic dominant ethnicity in Ethiopia, even when TPLF lose power.

Seventy percent of Ethiopian economy is run by EFFORT (Endowment Fund For Relief of Tigray) which is private company owned by the elites of TPLF. Every business opportunities and investments in Ethiopia are structured to benefit them or their loyal supporters. Any non-Tigrayan successful business would be liquidated by decree of “tax non payment” and will be transferred to TPLF members. 70 % of the land of Gambella is owned by Tigrean TPLF members. A higher proportion of “Benishangul” region’s land is also owned by Tigreans at the pretext of investment.

Please read “Yemeles Likakit” book written by former state Minster, Ermias Leggese on how they control the Ethiopian economy.

TPLF is like a beggar which doesn’t get satisfied. It bites the hands that fed it. Despite enormous wealth they looted from Ethiopians, TPLF members still continues to steal and streamlined the monopoly procedure that generations of Tigrayan would benefit from it. The father who has been stealing for last 26 years, arranged for his young son or daughter and families to be in position to steal and influence Ethiopians.

One of the place highly infested by young, old, male or female Tigrayans is Bole International Airport. The Ethiopian airlines and Bole International airport are the cash milk for the regimes members. When you arrive Bole, you would get the mistreatment as you embark from airplane. From ethnic uniformity, language and bad manner, you may wonder either you landed by mistake in “Republic of Tigray”. Actually you landed in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. The whole security officers, duty free shops, restaurant owners in the airport are Tigrayans. You may wonder either Ethiopia is under colony by other black Africans.

The working language among the security people in Bole is Tigrigna which majority of the other Ethiopians don’t understand. You will be welcomed like prisoner in your own country unless you speak the “Royal language” Tigrigna. The mistreatment you receive for someone who arrives to motherland after long time abroad is so shocking. In their untidy uniform, this Tigrayan security officers are rough, suspicious, rude and attempt to show you the power balance as your leg step in to your motherland. Most of them are ignorant, non civil, speaks poor Amharic or English. If you politely ask them or speak to them mannerly, they consider you as insincere and potential enemy. They would go through your luggage as locust infesting it for any valuable items (not for the state) for their own possession. They even don’t know their own rules and regulation. As an Ethiopian, you feel embarrassed by their action. You would be surprised why TPLF top brass didn’t assign at least better communicating, polite and civilised TPLF members in such senstive place even though they don’t trust other Ethiopians!

You may notice on your short stay in the airport an ordinary Tigrayan security officer commanding and ordering the well educated and civilised Ethiopian airlines workers who are powerless. You read on their face ” I am their slave in my country”.

While you are on your line for passport check, if you speak to them about their mistreatment you endure, you would be taken to other room and interrogated thoroughly about your ethnicity, political opinion, why you come to your own country and your luggage will be heavily scrutinized. They will not leave you until you “beg” them or speak in the language they want to hear.

It is so sad that you feel at loss when you land in your motherland. You feel stranger in your own country. You realise that Ethiopia is under internal colonization.

TPLF is a minority parasitic regime currently bleeding, wounding, imprisoning, selling, killing and terrorizing Ethiopians for the last 26 years. It is private company which controls Ethiopia under the pretext of political party owned by an elite ultra Tigrayans and pro-Eritrean secession family members. It owns the Ethiopian economy, military, foreign affair, security and all the important sector of the society.

TPLF shield itself under Tigrayan people as if it’s legitimate representative. TPLF doesn’t represent the Tigray people which itself comprise 6% of Ethiopian population. The majority Tigrayans in Tigray live under fear and double oppression from TPLF. Tigreans have to stand up and denounce TPLF which has been committing all atrocities on other Ethiopians under their name.

Ethiopians need to work together to own your country. TPLF has and will never make you feel your country as your own. The treatment to their fellow Ethiopian who oppose their politics is horrendous as we recently heard the testimony Habatmu Ayalew. They will never reform or change their current practice. TPLF is unEthiopian and an internal colonizer that needs to be eradicated. Only working together and unity is the remedy for such ill.