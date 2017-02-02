News sites Audiovisuals Advocacy groups Political Org Sport/culture
A Year of Protests in Ethiopia By The Rift Valley Forum

The Rift Valley Forum published in November 2016 a summary report titled “A Year of Protests in Ethiopia.”

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Rift Valley Forum published in November 2016 a summary report titled “A Year of Protests in Ethiopia.”

The report emphasized that grievances specific to the Oromo and Amhara people and regions converged into a youthful protest movement, which had no clear political agenda or leadership. A reshuffled inclusive and technocratic cabinet brought some political breathing space for the government but did not address the underlying issues driving the protest

For more than a year now, two decades of relative social and political order in Ethiopia has been disrupted by unprecedented protest and unrest. Long-standing grievances erupted in November 2015, only six months after the ruling Ethiopia Peoples Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) won a total electoral victory earlier in May the same year. The two largest of Ethiopia’s internal ethno-national groups—first the Oromo, and then the Amhara—have been in the protest’s vanguard. Their respective grievances have converged into heated rhetoric and violent action, not only against their regional governments, but also against the Tigrayan ethno-national group who have dominated the most powerful state offices since 1991. Read Full text in PDF: A Year of Protests in Ethiopia – RVI Meeting Report (2016)

