January 26, 2017 by Kalkidan Yibeltal Detainees rounded up in the state of emergency were treated to a six-part course that included units in “Constitutional Democracy”, “Colour Revolutions” and “Ethiopian Renaissance”. Looking drained last month, thousands of Ethiopian detainees swore on their release from prison to “Never…

Diplomatic row breaks out between South Sudan and Ethiopia JUBA (23 Jan.) A diplomatic row has broken out between South Sudan and neighbouring Ethiopia following rumours on social media that President Salva Kiir accepted to allow Ethiopian rebels to open their office in the capital Juba. “Rumours have been circulating on social media that when President…

TrAIDing in Misery: The T-TPLF, its Partners and Famine in Ethiopia By Prof. Al Mariam The T-TPLF (Thugtatorship of the Tigrean People’s Liberation Front) is out in full force once again on its annual panhadling circuit. In January 2016, the T-TPLF was out peddling for food aid and blaming the West for being ungenerous. For the past one-quarter…

Human Rights Watch Denounces Grave Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia (19 Jan. 2017) Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a scathing report on the events that took place in 2016 in Ethiopia. The organization identified a string of human rights abuses – including the killing of 400 protesters and others – carried out by security forces and the…

ANALYSIS: INSIDE THE CONTROVERSIAL EFFORT January 16, 2017 By Oman Uliah, Special to Addis Standard Every authoritarian regime has its own symbol of economic exploitations and monopoly either in an individual face or in an organizational mask. Ethiopia, despite its success in persuading its western allies that it is combating poverty…