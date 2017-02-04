Wednesday, February 1, 2017 The Rift Valley Forum published in November 2016 a summary report titled “A Year of Protests in Ethiopia.” The report emphasized that grievances specific to the Oromo and Amhara people and regions converged into a youthful protest movement, which had no clear political…

Ethiopia: Another T-TPLF White Elephant for Sale? By Prof. Al Mariam Is the T-TPLF setting up the “Ethiopian Railway Line” for a fire sale? The “Ethiopian Railway Line” opened in October 2016 with all the bells and whistles. Today it is derailed and teeters on the edge of financial disaster. The T-TPLF (Thugtatorship of the Tigrean People’s Liberation…

Never Again? Inside Ethiopia’s “retraining” programme for thousands of detained protesters January 26, 2017 by Kalkidan Yibeltal Detainees rounded up in the state of emergency were treated to a six-part course that included units in “Constitutional Democracy”, “Colour Revolutions” and “Ethiopian Renaissance”. Looking drained last month, thousands of Ethiopian detainees swore on their release from prison to “Never…

Diplomatic row breaks out between South Sudan and Ethiopia JUBA (23 Jan.) A diplomatic row has broken out between South Sudan and neighbouring Ethiopia following rumours on social media that President Salva Kiir accepted to allow Ethiopian rebels to open their office in the capital Juba. “Rumours have been circulating on social media that when President…

TrAIDing in Misery: The T-TPLF, its Partners and Famine in Ethiopia By Prof. Al Mariam The T-TPLF (Thugtatorship of the Tigrean People’s Liberation Front) is out in full force once again on its annual panhadling circuit. In January 2016, the T-TPLF was out peddling for food aid and blaming the West for being ungenerous. For the past one-quarter…